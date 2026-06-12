Graduation season triggers gov’t jobs pledge

Macau authorities have launched the “Youth Internship Programme” for local residents earlier this month, emphasizing their close attention to local employment conditions and commitment to helping job-seekers enter the labor market.

The internship program, initiated by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) in 2021, offers university graduates a three-month workplace training period aimed at helping young people accumulate practical experience, enhance their professional skills, and strengthen their employment competitiveness.

According to authorities, follow-up tracking of the program’s inaugural cohort revealed that approximately 69% of young participants who were subsequently hired and accepted job offers remain in employment, with some having successfully received promotions. In 2026, the program has garnered support from 77 companies, providing 850 internship placements.

This year’s internship positions cover diverse industries and sectors, including integrated tourism and leisure, finance, big health, aviation, and technology.

Authorities have acknowledged that with the graduation season approaching, the “Employment Promotion Coordination Working Group” has, through cross-departmental collaboration, analyzed data on the number of fresh higher education graduates and their fields of study, and is conducting multifaceted youth employment support initiatives based on actual conditions.

In response to Macau’s demand for talent in emerging technology industries, authorities co-organized a “Technology Enterprise Themed Job Matching Session” in March, offering over 130 job vacancies in related fields. As highlighted, they continue to provide nearly 1,000 internship openings locally and on the mainland to help young people gain industry operational and workplace practical experience.

Authorities further emphasized that they collect and organize data annually on the professional distribution of Macau students graduating from local and mainland higher education institutions, and provide this information to “Employment Promotion Coordination Working Group” members and relevant functional departments as requested, to help graduates enter the workforce as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the government introduced a trial version of the “Integrated Vocational Training Platform” last year, and has announced that the next phase will feature the launch of “order-based training” courses designed to enhance the alignment between training provision and employment outcomes.

These courses will be developed on the basis of corporate job vacancies and workforce needs, with the training curriculum tailored to the specific skill requirements identified by participating companies. Following the completion of the training, companies will recruit trainees in accordance with their available job openings.

Like this: Like Loading…