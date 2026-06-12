Hotelier optimistic for summer tourism boost despite slow June

Hotel occupancy expectations for the upcoming summer season remain positive despite a sluggish June, according to Rutger Verschuren, vice chairman of the Macau Hotel Association and general manager of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Day Reception commemorating the 128th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence, held at Grand Lapa yesterday, the senior hospitality executive told reporters that the summer season for hotels typically begins in the second half of July and runs through August, a six-week window of peak activity.

“June is slow, a bit disappointing,” Verschuren admitted. “We know June is always a bit of a slow month.” He attributed the slowdown to school examination periods and, for some travelers, the World Cup, noting that people tend not to travel extensively between the end of the school year and the start of summer vacations.

Geopolitical uncertainties have also contributed to traveler hesitation, Verschuren added. However, he expressed confidence that a pickup beginning in mid-July would compensate for the earlier softness. “Looking at the year to date, the whole year, it’s positive growth,” he said.

Regarding international visitor numbers, Verschuren noted that strong business is coming from Asian markets, particularly Korea, although Korean travel to Macau typically slows during summer as families opt for longer beach holidays in destinations such as Thailand and Malaysia.

“Macau is really a destination for maybe two or three nights for Koreans,” he explained. “When the summer holiday comes, they prefer to take a longer break with the family.”

Southeast and Northeast Asian business is expected to continue growing, Verschuren said, partly because long-haul flight tickets remain expensive and availability is limited.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran have also made European travelers hesitant to book long-distance travel.

“For Europeans, I think it will still be small,” he said. “We cannot expect a lot of business in Macau.”

The hotelier observed that more tourists are combining Macau with Hong Kong, mainland Chinese cities, or Shanghai and Beijing in a single itinerary, taking advantage of the Greater Bay Area’s connectivity.

He described Macau as offering a “European touch” and “international flair” that appeals to travelers using the city as a base to explore the region.

While room night volumes are expected to grow compared to last year, average room rates remain below 2023 levels due to intense competition. “It’s very competitive, which is good in driving volume,” Verschuren said. “But of course, with the increased cost of hotel operations, it is quite challenging.”

He cautioned that public perception of Macau’s tourism boom can be misleading, noting that a large portion of daytime visitors are day-trippers who arrive by bus from neighboring cities and leave the same night.

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