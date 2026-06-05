Shared Summer 

There is a particular kind of magic that descends upon Hong Kong when summer arrives. The air hums with humidity and possibility, the harbour shimmers like a heat haze, and the city’s famed skyline seems to glow a little brighter. It is a season that demands to be savoured, not endured. And what better companion for such golden days and balmy nights than champagne?

This year, Moët & Chandon is answering that question with a resounding clink of a glass. The Maison is bringing a taste of Saint-Tropez to our shores, not through a single event, but through a curated collection of experiences woven into the very fabric of the city. Forget the stuffy formality of a bygone era; this is champagne as it was always meant to be enjoyed: with friends, with laughter, and without pretence.

The genius of this summer’s campaign is its simplicity. Moët understands that a perfect summer moment doesn’t require an invitation. It can be a leisurely weekend brunch that stretches lazily into the afternoon. It can be that magical “golden hour” when the sun dips low and the city exhales, a spontaneous toast with colleagues as the workday fades. Or it can be a refined dinner where the food and conversation flow with equal generosity.

At the heart of it all is the iconic Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial. There is a reason this champagne remains a global benchmark. Its bright fruitiness, fine bubbles, and elegant structure make it the ultimate social chameleon—as comfortable alongside a plate of oysters as it is served over ice during a rooftop party.

Speaking of ice, the Maison is also unveiling a fresh interpretation of its Ice Impérial, reimagined by the ever-creative Pharrell Williams. Stripped back to its essence, the design mirrors the message: simplicity. It’s an invitation to enjoy champagne your way, without rules, celebrating the community and connection that make summer truly special.

From morning brunches at esteemed spots like Le Salon de Joël Robuchon to sunset sips at The Pin and refined dinners at Nanhai No. 1, ten distinctive venues across Hong Kong have joined the celebration. Each offers its own unique flavour of the Moët spirit, proving that whether you’re toasting a new job, catching up with an old friend, or simply revelling in the season, life is, indeed, better when shared.

So find your spot, gather your people, and let the bubbles rise. Summer in Hong Kong has never tasted this good.

Like this: Like Loading…