Registration opens for DSPA’s eco-zone tours

Residents interested in visiting the local eco-zone can register for the Environmental Protection Bureau’s April ecological activities: eco-zone tours, a final migratory birdwatching event, and parent-child workshops. Activities run on April 11 and 25, with eco-zone tours (at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.) offering 120 spots for two-hour guided visits to Ecological Zones I and II to view plants and birds. The April 11 wetlands birdwatching tour provides 50 spots for a 2:30 guided experience with instructors and bird-watching equipment. The April 25 “Educational Activity about Nature” workshop offers 12 family spots per session (10 a.m. and 3 p.m.), where kids can craft plant-themed wind chimes. DSPA will notify participants via message and may cancel due to weather or low turnout.

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