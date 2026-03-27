Hong Kong’s The Chairman crowned No.1 at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026

Hong Kong celebrated a historic night on March 25, 2026, as it hosted the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony for the first time. More than 1,000 culinary figures from across the globe gathered to witness The Chairman, a beloved Cantonese restaurant, reclaim the top spot after previously holding the title in 2021 .

Danny Yip, founder of The Chairman, dedicated the honor to his team and noted that the recognition reflects “the depth and diversity that define Hong Kong’s dining culture today.” The restaurant, praised for its commitment to heritage ingredients and traditional cooking methods from southern China, rose from No.2 last year to take the No.1 position .

Hong Kong demonstrated remarkable strength in the upper ranks. Contemporary Cantonese restaurant Wing secured second place, while four other establishments from the city—Neighborhood (No.24), Estro (No.32), Caprice (No.35), and Mono (No.46)—earned spots in the top 50, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a global culinary capital .

Bangkok emerged as the most represented city, with nine restaurants on the list. Last year’s No.1, Gaggan, took third place, followed by Nusara at No.5. The inventive Gaggan at Louis Vuitton entered at No.8, showcasing the city’s remarkable diversity, from traditional Thai to avant-garde fusion concepts .

Macau also made a strong impression at this year’s awards. Chef Tam’s Seasons secured an impressive No.7 position in the main top 50 ranking, marking one of the highest placements for a Macau establishment in recent years . In the extended 51-100 list, Jade Dragon (誉珑轩) re-entered the ranking at No.80, reaffirming Macau’s reputation for exceptional Cantonese fine dining .

The 2026 ranking spanned 17 cities, with three making their top-50 debut: Kasauli (India), Penang (Malaysia), and Ubud (Bali). Hangzhou’s Ru Yuan earned the Highest New Entry Award, landing at No.10, while Beijing’s Lamdre soared 33 spots to claim the Highest Climber Award at No.17 .

Special recognitions highlighted individual excellence. Cho Eun-hee from Seoul’s Onjium (No.14) was named Asia’s Best Female Chef, and Ardika Dwitama from Jakarta’s August (No.42) received Asia’s Best Pastry Chef. Bangkok’s Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn won the Chefs’ Choice Award, while Mumbai’s Masque (No.15) took the Art of Hospitality Award .

The extended 51-100 list further underscored the region’s depth, featuring 27 cities. First-time appearances included Busan, Chengdu, Kanazawa, and Nishikawa, reflecting how Asia’s dining scene continues to expand beyond traditional gastronomic hubs .

With The Chairman’s return to the summit and a record number of cities represented, the 2026 awards reaffirmed that Asia remains at the forefront of global culinary innovation, blending deep-rooted traditions with bold new expressions.

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