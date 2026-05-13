Rising LPG costs squeeze eateries as operators absorb higher expenses

Macau’s rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are placing growing pressure on small food and beverage operators, with some restaurant owners reporting monthly cost increases of more than MOP1,500 while remaining reluctant to pass the burden on to customers.

Several local eateries that rely on bottled LPG said prices for a standard 13.5-kilogram cylinder have climbed from just above MOP200 to more than MOP300 in recent months.

As cited in a Macao Daily News report, one snack shop operator said the business consumes roughly one cylinder per day, significantly increasing operating expenses at a time when the local dining market remains highly competitive.

The operator noted that the shop mainly depends on neighborhood customers and regular patrons, making price adjustments difficult despite rising utility and ingredient costs. “Even a small increase risks driving customers away,” the owner said, adding that the additional expenses must currently be absorbed internally.

Another restaurant operator described the latest LPG increase as adding further strain to an already difficult business environment. The owner argued that fuel prices tend to rise quickly but decline slowly, leaving merchants with limited flexibility.

To reduce consumption, some businesses have begun adjusting kitchen operations by controlling flame usage more carefully and replacing gas-powered equipment with electric alternatives where possible.

Business operators are also urging authorities to strengthen oversight of LPG pricing and consider targeted relief measures.

Some suggested the government introduce a subsidy program for LPG similar to the recently launched diesel subsidy scheme, arguing that energy support for small businesses could help ease operational burdens and stabilize the local catering sector.

Meanwhile, in a written inquiry to the government regarding fuel prices at local oil companies, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho said his office has received a large number of complaints over the continuous rise in prices of bottled LPG for household use, diesel, and gasoline.

Coutinho pointed out that fuel prices at some gas stations in Macau have continued to rise significantly, reaching levels close to MOP20 per liter. LV

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