SAFP expects smooth transition to new ‘software’ under Chinese-brands rule

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) said it has been coordinating the planning, development, and implementation of office application systems across government departments after concerns were raised by civil servants about a planned transition to new office software from 2027.

The statement came in response to an inquiry from the Times, citing concerns from civil servants about the transition to unfamiliar software.

To the Times, SAFP said, “Regarding the office application systems of public departments and entities, the SAFP has been continuously coordinating relevant planning, development, and implementation in accordance with its functions, striving to improve administrative efficiency.”

The Times had inquired of the SAFP about concerns raised by some civil servants that following the announcement late last year by Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak that the local government would be shifting to equipment (namely electronics and communications) from Chinese brands, there was now an internal notice notifying workers that from 2027 all computers would also operate with different office applications and software.

Several civil servants have raised concerns that the change from the current, long-used Microsoft Office tools software to a different and unfamiliar software would cause productivity issues.

Civil servants quoted by the Times noted that they are not yet aware of which software will replace the current one.

In response, the SAFP added that it will also, as always, maintain communication with various departments regarding work planning and provide necessary technical support as needed.

Despite being questioned by the Times, the SAFP did not disclose whether the change, which for now affects electronic and communication devices, would soon expand to other equipment such as vehicles or machinery.

The new rule stems from amendments made last year to the public procurement law, which signal a shift toward Chinese brands and domestic sourcing.

The change in public procurement rules is also said to be related to national security protocols. Citing cybersecurity concerns, the government is phasing out foreign-made communication devices and prioritizing Chinese-made technology for public-sector use.

Also, in line with the current policy and direction set by the central government, rules prioritize Chinese-made products and services, granting them a 20% price advantage in government bids.

According to Xinhua News Agency, products manufactured by foreign-funded companies in China will be eligible for the same price preference as domestic goods in government procurement bids.

The news agency cited China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), noting that the policy will treat domestic and foreign-funded enterprises equally, regardless of ownership, as long as their products meet the criteria.

According to the MOF, products eligible for the policy must be manufactured within China’s customs territory at every stage of production, from raw materials to finished goods.

These standards primarily apply to industrial goods, excluding agricultural, forestry, livestock, and fishery products, as well as mineral resources.

Updated at 6:24pm

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