DSEDT launches ‘Macau Signature’ collective brand to boost local businesses overseas

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) officially launched the “Macau Signature Brand Plan” yesterday at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Cooperation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, marking a new initiative to help outstanding local brands and livestream influencers expand into overseas markets.

More than 100 representatives from the business community and cross-border e-commerce platforms attended the launch event.

The plan is divided into two categories: products and services. Enterprises holding original Macau brand products and livestream influencers are eligible to apply.

Speaking on the sidelines, Lo Tsz Man, director of the External Trade Division of the DSEDT, told reporters that selection criteria include a company’s brand, product, production capacity and volume, as well as the feasibility for overseas market development. For influencers, the bureau evaluates their experience, conduct and image.

Products labelled “Made in Macau” or “Designed in Macau” qualify, even if manufactured elsewhere. Lo confirmed that Macau companies whose brands are produced in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), either independently or through Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), are also eligible.

A review committee composed of the bureau and representative industry associations will select no more than 20 enterprises and 10 livestream influencers in the first round. The first batch is expected to be announced in October.

Proven track record of overseas promotion

Lo cited several successful overseas initiatives by the bureau. From May to June last year, 20 Macau SMEs participated in the 2025 Beijing Live-Streaming E-Commerce Shopping Festival, with the “Macau Good Products” livestream zone attracting 3,000 views in the first two days alone.

In July last year, the bureau organised a traceability livestream at a renowned winery near Lisbon, promoting Portuguese wine and lemongrass alongside Macau essential oils, food products, and health products to the mainland Chinese market, facilitating nearly 6,000 transactions.

In April, industry representatives visited Lisbon and Porto for store visits and traceability livestream selling, facilitating approximately 9,000 transactions. In March, nine enterprise representatives explored cross-border e-commerce opportunities in Malaysia, with some reaching cooperation agreements with local partners.

Logo registered in Macau, mainland China

The “Macau Signature” logo has been successfully registered as a trademark in both Macau and mainland China. Mann Lao, creative director of CHIII Design, who led the logo design, explained that the visual identity incorporates Macau’s cultural heritage while presenting a more vibrant image.

Lao noted that while Macau’s traditional representative colour is green, the design team opted for a more energetic palette while retaining the city’s original blue with adjusted saturation.

“Many people know that Macau has 500 years of history,” Lao said. “But we need to show a more vibrant side of Macau. That is crucial.”

Lao confirmed that the “Macau Signature” wording has been trademarked. “The name ‘Macau’ itself is now a very important intellectual property,” he said. “Through this project, we registered ‘Macau Signature.’ The purpose is to protect Macau’s culture.”

The application period runs from today until June 30. Eligible companies and influencers can register online or obtain further information through the DSEDT website.

The bureau’s preliminary plan is to reopen applications annually, though officials said this may be adjusted based on results and effectiveness.

Cheang acknowledged that building a brand takes time, particularly in the mainland market. “Today is our starting point,” she said. “Going forward, we will strengthen both domestic and international promotion for ‘Macau Signature,’ hoping to build a platform that allows the selected Macau New Signature brands to shine with their unique brilliance.”

When asked about the plan’s budget, Lo said the bureau is still in the launch phase and no resource figures are available at this time. “We will wait until the selections are made,” she said. “If we actually get 20 companies or 10 influencers that meet the quota, then we will plan the next steps accordingly.”

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