Over 5,100 people suffered work-related accidents in 2025, nine died

In 2025, there were 5,102 victims of workplace accidents in Macau, with the main causes being “falls” (24.1%), “crushing, puncture, or laceration” (20.0%), and “straining or awkward movements” (17.4%), according to the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) in its annual report on work-related accidents.

The report also noted that among those, nine people died as a result of the accidents they suffered, with one of the cases being suspected of involving violations of occupational safety rules and regulations.

When compared year over year, the number of workplace accident victims was slightly higher than in 2024, with an increase of just 0.14% (+7 victims) in 2025.

Despite having a few more victims and cases, 2025 recorded one fewer death than in 2024 (10).

According to DSAL, all fatal cases were referred to judicial authorities, with the bureau making any necessary adjustments to the data in accordance with court rulings.

DSAL also said that only one fine was imposed on an entity for violations of occupational safety and health legislation, resulting in one fatality.

Additionally, fines were imposed on 40 employers for violations of Law 40/95/M (legal regime for compensation for damages arising from workplace accidents and occupational diseases). The cases involved a total of 260 workers.

Over 3,000 inspections lead to 300 recommendations

DSAL data also show that the bureau conducted 3,417 inspection visits to various workplaces (including construction sites, industrial and commercial establishments, among others) in 2025, resulting in 300 recommendations for improvement and 17 fines for unsafe conditions.

During these visits, the DSAL also issued orders suspending work due to unsafe conditions.

The bureau also said it will continue promoting training sessions and strengthening communication with employers and workers, aiming to better disseminate rules and regulations and promote a safer working environment.

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