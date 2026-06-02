Motorcyclist cited after hitting grandmother, child on crosswalk

A motorcyclist was cited after striking a grandmother and her grandchild while they were crossing a zebra crossing on Av. do Ouvidor Arriaga yesterday morning. According to the Public Security Police, the local male rider, in his 50s, allegedly failed to pay attention to road conditions and hit the pedestrians at about 8:30 a.m. The 61-year-old woman and five-year-old child, both Macau residents, suffered minor injuries to their arms and legs. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The rider passed a breathalyzer test.

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