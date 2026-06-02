SSM drones to inspect hidden areas in intensified dengue prevention efforts

The Health Bureau (SSM) will deploy drones to inspect hard-to-reach locations such as airwells, rooftops, and back alleys as part of stepped-up efforts to prevent dengue fever, amid mosquito breeding conditions that have worsened in recent weeks.

Authorities said higher temperatures, heavy rainfall, and high humidity have created an environment conducive to the proliferation of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. The May mosquito ovitrap index stood at 57%, slightly higher than last year, while seven imported dengue cases have been recorded so far this year, with continued transmission risks expected.

SSM director Alvis Lo said Macau currently has 130 identified sanitation black spots, with mosquito control operations now carried out at least twice a month and expected to increase to three or four times monthly from July, depending on risk levels. As of April, 801 operations had been conducted, including 18 in high-risk locations.

Lo emphasized that the elimination of stagnant water remains the most fundamental and effective measure for dengue prevention.

He noted that inspection work is often difficult in areas such as airwells, rooftops, and rear alleys, prompting the bureau to introduce drone-based surveillance after receiving approval from the Office for Personal Data Protection. Pilot drone inspections began in February and, according to the bureau, have already produced positive results.

Officials added that any personal data inadvertently captured will be promptly deleted or anonymized in accordance with operational guidelines.

Authorities also reported that more than 900 “three-nil buildings” – properties without management companies, residents’ associations, or maintenance funds – were inspected in April. Of these, 1% were classified as high-risk, 17% as medium-risk, and 82% as low-risk. More than four metric tons of waste were removed during the operations.

Officials said most previously identified sanitation black spots are now under control, though some three-nil buildings continue to require improvement.

The bureau again urged residents to eliminate standing water in their homes and adopt preventive measures against dengue fever and chikungunya, both of which are transmitted by the Aedes albopictus mosquito.

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