Showers and thunderstorms expected during May Day holiday

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has forecast mostly cloudy conditions with showers during the upcoming May Day holiday and the following weekend. Under the influence of easterly winds, Friday and Saturday (May 1–2) will start off cloudy with occasional showers. A trough of low pressure is expected to move closer to the coast of Guangdong on Sunday, bringing increased rainfall and thunderstorms. Showers are expected to ease, and sunshine to increase in the early days of next week.

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