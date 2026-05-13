Three arrested in casino illegal currency exchange crackdown

Three mainland Chinese nationals were arrested in separate illegal currency exchange cases linked to gambling at casinos in Nape and Cotai over two days, the Judiciary Police said. Authorities seized HKD206,000 in cash and chips. The suspects – two women and one man, all unemployed – allegedly exchanged money at unauthorized rates inside casinos. Police said the trio had been operating the illegal exchanges for months, earning profits ranging from several thousand to HKD40,000. Mobile phones, cash, and casino chips were confiscated, and the suspects were transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

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