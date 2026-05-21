Woman arrested over fake chip scam targeting money changers

A 52-year-old mainland Chinese woman has been arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit casino chips to defraud two money changers of RMB113,000, according to the Judiciary Police.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Tuesday at a Cotai casino, where the suspect allegedly engaged in an illegal currency exchange with two mainland “money changers.” The parties agreed to exchange HKD150,000 in chips for RMB113,000. After the money changers transferred funds via mobile payment, they discovered irregularities in the chips handed over by the suspect. Casino cage staff later confirmed the chips were counterfeit, prompting a police report.

Investigators said the woman is believed to have acted with at least one accomplice who helped bring the fake chips into Macau. The case remains under investigation.

In a separate operation, the Public Security Police on Monday (18th) conducted inspections along the Cotai Strip and identified another mainland man suspected of engaging in illegal currency exchange with casino patrons. The suspect admitted to the offence. Officers also seized HKD17,000 in cash believed to be used in the illicit transactions.

Police said both cases are being followed up as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal currency exchange activities in the city’s gaming areas.

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