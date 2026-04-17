Workers prioritize mental health, career growth over pay, survey finds

As workplace stress continues to surge, Macau employees are placing psychological resilience and professional development ahead of salary raises, a recent survey conducted by the Macau Management Association (MMA) shows.

MMA Council chairman Lau Veng Seng highlighted the findings during a Wednesday press conference, stating, “The survey findings reveal a ‘stability amid change’ scenario […] while employment remains stable with a low unemployment rate, employees face increasing psychological pressure and growth demands.”

He added, “Employee pain points have shifted from material security to psychological resilience and growth needs.”

The “Survey on Labor Mobility of Macau Citizens 2025,” conducted from May to September 2025, polled 1,074 residents. Over 85% of respondents were aged under 45, and more than 87% held tertiary education. Most of these respondents worked in service industries such as hotels, education, and retail – making up over 30% of the sample. Median monthly salaries ranged from MOP15,000 to MOP40,000 for about 64% of participants.

Workplace pressure topped concerns at 52.3%, followed by a 46% demand for training and upskilling opportunities. Salary ranked seventh at just 15.3%.

Among respondents, over 60% had held their current jobs for three to 10 years, signaling stability but potential stagnation. Full-time employment stood at 59.5%, with an unemployment rate of 8%.

Women valued work-life balance more highly, at 52.8%, compared to men’s stronger emphasis on career growth at 54%. Workplace pressure surged by 130% from 2024 levels, even as low unemployment held steady.

On career mobility, moderate dynamism was shown. Some 40.1% changed jobs within the past three years, but 89.2% had no plans for the next 12 months and 49.3% felt uncertain. On the other hand, job satisfaction ran from moderate to high, with 59.3% reporting good professional matches and over 72% seeing benefits in switches. Resignations often stemmed from better pay, improved environments, or growth prospects.

Per MMA, low-income earners showed heightened sensitivity to economic shifts, with pressure concerns measuring at 25.7% for that group.

Interest in the Greater Bay Area surged in this year’s survey. 42.6% of respondents expressed a strong willingness to work there – a 160% jump from 2024. Zhuhai and Shenzhen emerged as top choices.

Lau noted the trend reflects successful regional integration but faces hurdles. “Pragmatic barriers such as ‘fear of losing local advantages’ remain significant,” he said. Some 65.4% feared losing Macau’s local benefits, while 50.6% cited unfamiliarity with other Greater Bay Area cities.

Going forward, the MMA recommends internal mobility to avoid “knowledge lock-in,” psychological support, and a three-stage turnover framework: pre-turnover prevention, smooth transitions, and post-turnover alumni networks. It also suggested multi-dimensional assessments blending promotions, cross-training, and external ties.

“This report not only analyzes current conditions but also proposes actionable strategies for employees, enterprises, and the government to transform mobility from a ‘threat’ to an ‘opportunity,’ aiming to build a resilient talent ecosystem for Macau and the Greater Bay Area,” Lau said.

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