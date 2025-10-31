Xi, Trump vow to stabilize ties and boost cooperation

In the face of winds, waves and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China–U.S. relations,” President Xi Jinping said yesterday.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded that China is the United States’ biggest partner, and that with joint efforts, the two countries “can get many great things done for the world and enjoy many years of success.”

Xi said he is ready to continue working with Trump to build a solid foundation for bilateral ties and create a sound atmosphere for both countries’ development. Under their joint guidance, he noted, China–U.S. relations have remained stable overall.

“China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs,” Xi said. Given their different national conditions, he added, it is normal for the world’s two leading economies to have occasional frictions.

“You and I are at the helm of China–U.S. relations,” Xi told Trump. “In the face of winds, waves and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China–U.S. relations.”

China’s steady economic momentum

Xi said that China’s economy showed good momentum, growing by 5.2 percent in the first three quarters of this year, while imports and exports of goods increased by 4 percent. This, he noted, was not an easy accomplishment given domestic and external challenges.

“The Chinese economy is like a vast ocean—big, resilient, and full of promise,” Xi said. “We have the confidence and capability to navigate all kinds of risks and challenges.”

He explained that the 20th CPC Central Committee’s fourth plenary session had reviewed and adopted recommendations for the next five-year plan on economic and social development. Over seven decades, Xi said, China has worked “from generation to generation on the same blueprint,” focused on improving its own governance and sharing development opportunities with the world.

“We have no intention to challenge or supplant anyone,” Xi said. “Our focus has always been on managing China’s own affairs well, improving ourselves, and sharing development opportunities with all countries.”

China, he added, will deepen reform, expand opening-up, and pursue higher-quality growth while advancing well-rounded human development and common prosperity. This, he said, will also broaden the space for cooperation with the United States.

Cooperation over confrontation

Xi noted that the two countries’ economic and trade teams had held in-depth exchanges and reached consensus on key issues. He urged both sides to finalize follow-up measures swiftly to ensure that their common understandings are effectively implemented, thereby injecting confidence into both nations and the global economy through “solid deliverables.”

China–U.S. trade relations have experienced ups and downs, Xi said, but those experiences provided valuable lessons. Economic ties, he emphasized, should serve as an anchor and driving force, not a stumbling block or source of friction.

“The two sides should think big, recognize the long-term benefits of cooperation, and avoid falling into a vicious cycle of mutual retaliation,” Xi said. He called for continued talks based on equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit—“to shorten the list of problems and lengthen the list of cooperation.”

Dialogue, Xi stressed, is always better than confrontation. He called for maintaining communication through multiple channels and levels to enhance understanding. Both sides, he said, have potential to cooperate in areas such as combating illegal immigration, telecom fraud, anti–money laundering, artificial intelligence, and infectious disease response.

“The world today faces many tough problems,” Xi said. “China and the United States can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and accomplish more concrete things for the good of our two peoples and the whole world.”

He also noted that China will host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2026, while the United States will host the G20 Summit next year. Both sides, Xi said, can support each other to make these summits productive and to promote world economic growth and improve global governance.

‘A great country and a great friendship’

Trump said it was a “great honor” to meet with Xi, describing China as a great country and Xi as a “well-respected great leader” with whom he has maintained a long and friendly relationship.

“The United States and China have always had a fantastic relationship, and it will be even better,” Trump said, expressing optimism about a “brighter future for both countries.”

He reaffirmed that China is the United States’ biggest partner and that, with cooperation, “we can get many great things done for the world.” Trump also expressed confidence that both the G20 and APEC summits would be successful under their respective leaderships.

The two presidents agreed to enhance cooperation in economic, trade, energy, and people-to-people exchanges, maintain regular interaction, and strengthen dialogue in the spirit of mutual benefit. Trump said he looked forward to visiting China early next year and invited Xi to visit the United States.

