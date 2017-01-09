DAILY EDITION
21 hours ago
Monday, January 9, 2017 – edition no. 2718
tdm-ad
EXTRA TIMES
4 days ago
Statue export ban hits at North Korea’s soft power
CHINESE ZODIAC
11 months ago
2016 | The Year of the Red Monkey
LATEST ARTICLES
10 MOST READ ARTICLES
2 years ago
Third Global Tourism Economy Forum to take place in October
8 months ago
Animal welfare | The world is watching: Europe rallies to call for Irish greyhound export ban
8 months ago
Canidrome may have its days numbered, decision in ‘one or two months’
2 years ago
HEALTH | Medical forum to explore robotic surgical skills in breast surgery
2 years ago
A bite of Macau in London
2 years ago
FOOD SAFETY | Group petitions at McDonald’s over rotten meat scandal
2 years ago
Year of the Wooden Goat
2 years ago
Facebook vigilante group shames appalling taxi drivers
2 years ago
Exclusive interview | Mel Hansen MGM Cotai obtains full building plan approval
2 years ago
Equatorial Guinea hopes to join Forum Macau
LATEST COMMENTS
ktranz
MDT MACAU GRAND PRIX SPECIAL
GP63
Headlines Macau

Thousands march against traffic fee hike

Renato Marques Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

A group of citizens, supported by lawmakers Pereira Coutinho and Leong Veng Chai, yesterday demonstrated against the government’s proposed fee hike for several services related to the

Macau

Courts | Ho Chio Meng continues to deny charges

Julie Zhu Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

The trial of former top prosecutor Ho Chio Meng resumed on Friday at the Court of Final Appeal (TUI), marking his case’s seventh court session following

Macau

Zhuhai reveals details of port for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Zhuhai’s Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau released a “detailed plan” for the border gate that it will build to support the upcoming Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB).

Macau

Sports | Monte Carlo aiming for Macau’s Elite League title

Renato Marques Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

The Monte Carlo Sports Club will go for gold at the 2017 Elite League championship, Club President Firmino Mendonça told the Times. After finishing in fourth

Macau

Music | CCM to host London Symphony Orchestra

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

The London Symphony Orchestra will perform in the Grand Auditorium of the Macau Cultural Center (CCM) on March 1. Tickets for the one-night event became available yesterday

Macau

Echo Chan re-appointed to Forum Macau

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Economist Echo Chan has been re-appointed as coordinator of the Supporting Office to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and

Macau

‘Year’s best photos’ to be showcased for first time in town

Renato Marques Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

The 2017 Professional Photographers Asia Community (PPAC) International Photo Awards and Convention will take place in Macau tomorrow and on Wednesday. This is the first

Macau

Briefs | IFT holds Open Day

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) held an “Open Day” event at its main campus on Saturday. The event attracted many high school graduating students, parents and members

Headlines Macau

Culture | Ung Vai Meng steps down to devote himself to artistic work

Daniel Beitler Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

The President of the IC, Ung Vai Meng, announced on Friday night that he would be stepping down from his role, citing a desire to return

Macau

Marceau to shoot next ad campaigns for The Parisian

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

French actress, director and The Parisian Macao ambassadress Sophie Marceau is back in the region to shoot her next series of property advertisements. The Parisian Macao hosted a celebration

Business

Food & Beverage | The five reservations you need in Vegas (plus, a few backups)

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Las Vegas, city of sin. But it’s also a city of numbers. Each year, more than 40 million people visit, bringing with them USD50 billion to

Business

Baidu joins BAIC in push for homegrown driverless cars

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Baidu Inc. and state-owned Beijing Automotive Group Co.’s collaboration on telematics and autonomous driving is almost ready for its coming-out moment, as industry and government join hands

Business

Samsung executives to be questioned by Korean prosecutors

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Samsung Electronics Co. executives have been summoned by South Korean special prosecutors amid a widening influence-peddling scandal that brought about South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.

China

Pollution | Choked by smog, Beijing creates new environmental police

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Officials in Beijing have announced a new environmental police squad to root out illegal burning in the city, the latest government response to the widespread public anger

China

Lobster prices high as catch drops and China imports climb

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Lobster lovers are used to adjusting to high prices, but this winter, they’re shelling out even more for the cherished crustaceans because of a lack of catch

China

Taiwan leader in Houston, en route to Central America

- Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20 hours ago No Comments

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop in the U.S. during her trip to Central America. Dozens of supporters stood outside in near

Copyright © Macau Daily Times 2008-2017. All Rights Reserved