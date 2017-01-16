DAILY EDITION
Headlines Macau

Avian flu concerns dispelled by Health Bureau

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

L ocal health authorities revealed yesterday that the elderly woman who initially tested positive for avian influenza virus A (H7N9) late last week is no longer, or

Macau

Economy Tourist prices continue decline

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

The average Tourist Index Price (TPI) for 2016 continued its downward trend from 2015, according to data released Friday by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Headlines Macau

Ho Chio Meng’s former right-hand man testifies on trips to Europe

Julie Zhu Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

The trial of former Prosecutor-General Ho Chio Meng went through another session on Friday at the Court of Final Appeal. The former Chief of the Office

Macau

Tourism | Beijing Imperial Palace returns hotel license

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

The Beijing Imperial Palace Hotel (formerly known as New Century Hotel) may be permanently closed following the property owners’ admission of their inability to solve certain issues

Macau

Arts | Riverdance performers discuss show’s success

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

The Irish phenomenon Riverdance is set to perform at The Venetian Macao for two weeks as part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour, beginning on January

Macau

Consumer Council compares local internet service providers

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

Two local internet service providers have provided nine and five different monthly plans, respectively, as revealed in a survey by the Consumer Council. The survey covered

Headlines Macau

Vibrant colors fill Sinulog Festival in Friendship Square

Lynzy Valles Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

With vibrant colors and cheerful yells, the Sinulog Festival 2017 attracted a significant crowd yesterday at Friendship Square. The 17th edition of the festival –

Macau

Briefs | Sports for All Day held at Areia Preta

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

The monthly edition of the Sports Bureau’s “Sports for All Day” was held on Saturday at Areia Preta’s Urban Park gathering. The ID said a large number

Macau

Analysis | Labor-related NGOs in China facing hard times

Renato Marques Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) in the mainland are currently facing difficulties and will face more in the near future, says Australian National University scholar Anita Chan, who

Business

Boeing loosens Airbus’s India grip with USD22 billion SpiceJet win

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

Boeing Co. won a USD22 billion deal from budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd., notching the plane maker’s largest-ever order from an Indian airline and strengthening its hold

Headlines Macau

IAS: New drug law to ‘increase deterrent effect’

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) is arguing that the recent changes to the drug law are intended to increase the deterrent effect, not to penalize addicts. The

Business

Wanda posts first sales decline in at least 11 Years

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

Dalian Wanda Group Co.’s revenue fell for the first time in at least 11 years after a slump in its property business outweighed growth from entertainment

Business

Corporate bits | CTM extends data roaming destinations

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

Following the launch of the “Data Roaming Passport (10 days)” service, CTM has announced 25 new destinations for the scheme. This extends coverage to 59 countries and

Forum

Mozambique | Economic growth is expected to increase from 2018

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

Mozambique will return to a period of increased economic growth between 2018 and 2021, during which the economy is expected to grow at an average rate of

Forum

Angola starts exporting mangoes to Portugal

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

A ship moored at the port of Namibe, southern Angola, within the next few days will travel to Portugal carrying a shipment of 35.7 tonnes of mangoes

Macau

Aircraft carrier ability tested on latest mission

- Monday, January 16, 2017 - 15 hours ago No Comments

China’s sole aircraft carrier has returned home following a far-ranging three-week training mission during which its combat capabilities were closely scrutinized and speculation soared over what future role

