2 days ago
Friday, December 30, 2016 – edition no. 2713
2 days ago
2016 | Year in Review
11 months ago
2016 | The Year of the Red Monkey
2 days ago
The Buzz | New Year’s firework show cancelled
2 years ago
Third Global Tourism Economy Forum to take place in October
8 months ago
Animal welfare | The world is watching: Europe rallies to call for Irish greyhound export ban
7 months ago
Canidrome may have its days numbered, decision in ‘one or two months’
2 years ago
HEALTH | Medical forum to explore robotic surgical skills in breast surgery
2 years ago
A bite of Macau in London
2 years ago
FOOD SAFETY | Group petitions at McDonald’s over rotten meat scandal
2 years ago
Year of the Wooden Goat
2 years ago
Facebook vigilante group shames appalling taxi drivers
2 years ago
Exclusive interview | Mel Hansen MGM Cotai obtains full building plan approval
2 years ago
Equatorial Guinea hopes to join Forum Macau
Macau

The Buzz | New Year’s firework show cancelled

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The fireworks show that normally marks the start of every New Year in Macau was cancelled yesterday, a short note from the Macau Government Tourist Office informed. According

Headlines Macau

Tourist arrivals spark gaming revival after downturn

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

Macau’s efforts to reinvent itself with a Hollywood-themed resort and a half-size Eiffel Tower replica has drawn a surge in tourists from beyond China, a sign growth in

Macau

Tourism | Group tours up by 6 percent in November

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

Visitors on package tours increased by 6 percent month-to-month to 728,000 in November 2016, with the year-on-year decline narrowing to 6.5 percent when compared to the 17.8

Headlines Macau

Education | More subsidies to support students next year

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) expects to spend 14 percent more on subsidies for students who attend schools that are part of the city’s free

Headlines Macau

Locals granted free admission to three museums from Jan 1

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

In order to promote interest in Macau’s history and art, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will offer free admission to the Macau Museum for Macau ID holders, in

Macau

Unemployment rate remains 1.9pct

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

Both the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate for September-November 2016 held stable at 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, the same figures for August-October 2016.

Macau

Negligence results in blaze that destroys 90 motorcycles

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Judiciary Police (PJ) informed that they have concluded the investigation of the blaze that affected over 100 vehicles (destroying about 90 of them) and various properties

Macau

Briefs | ID adds electronic payment methods

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

All service counters of the Identification Services Bureau (ID) now accept the payment of application fees via UnionPay, QuickPass and Macau Pass as of yesterday. Citizens can use

Macau

Forum Macau receptive to the entry of São Tomé and Príncipe

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau) has announced that it is receptive to the entry of São Tomé and

Macau

Arts | UK-based theater to present ‘Three Colors’ today

Lynzy Valles Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Norwich Puppet and Polka Theatre will present the theatrical puppet show “Three Colors” in performances over three-days, which commence tonight. Showing at the Macao

Headlines Macau

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge Gongbei tunnel completed

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Gongbei tunnel, which makes up part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai- Macau bridge, has been completed after a four- year construction period, according to Chinese reports.

Macau

IC launches subsidy scheme for animators

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is launching the “2016 Subsidy Programme for the Production of Original Animation Short Films.” As part of the Subsidy Programme

Business

Toyota hybrid bet pays off as ‘Dieselgate’ spurs Europe demand

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

For years, Toyota Motor Corp. focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, avoiding a diesel-for-diesel competition with market leaders including Volkswagen AG. The Japanese carmaker’s strategy

Business

Corporate bits | CEM newly installed ev charging facilities for 60 parking spaces

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A. (CEM) installed additional EV charging stations in 10 public car parks in Macau, Taipa and Coloane this year, including

Business

Real Estate Matters | Your Financial Health In 2017 – Part 1

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

Yes... Its that time again: The yearly article on contemplating our New Year Resolutions. With 2017 looming, many of us are reflecting on what has

China Headlines

Top military general under investigation for graft 

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

A top Chinese general has been placed under investigation for corruption, China’s Defense Ministry said yesterday, announcing the highest-level active duty military official to be ensnared in a sweeping anti-corruption drive.

China

Taiwan | Tsai to transit through US amid regional tensions

- Friday, December 30, 2016 - 2 days ago No Comments

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through the U.S. en route to Central America next month, a routine stopover that has taken on added significance after President-elect

