According to a document issued last month by the Central Government’s CommitteeRead More
Investors are turning more positive about Macau following a two-year slump in theRead More
• • DOWNLOAD PDFRead More
The president of the newly inaugurated Electoral Affairs Commission for the LegislativeRead More
Macau will suspend its live poultry trade for at least three daysRead More
Yesterday, the Third Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) discussed the newly implemented law that aims to prevent money laundering and terrorism-financing activities. According to
Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong clarified yesterday that a proposal for the implementation of a universal minimum wage will be ready within three years. Leong
The unemployment rate for the October-December 2016 held stable as in the previous period (September-November 2016) at 1.9 percent. According to data released by the Statistics and
According to a document issued last month by the Central Government’s Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Macau lawmaker and SJM director Angela Leong
Sands China is increasing the salaries of its eligible full-time team members by an average of 2 to 6 percent, as cited in a statement issued by the
Investors are turning more positive about Macau following a two-year slump in the world’s biggest gambling hub. A sharper focus on the more profitable mass market is paying off for casino
To welcome the Year of the Rooster, many integrated resorts in the region have launched an array of festive dining and entertainment offerings. Sands China will
• • DOWNLOAD PDF
After many years of handling rental transactions we would have to be completely blind not to see some recurring patterns amongst tenants, especially when people first arrive in
The president of the newly inaugurated Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly election (CAEAL) Tong Hio Fong was unclear about the new election rules during his
Macau will suspend its live poultry trade for at least three days immediately after a chicken sample tested positive for the H7 strain of bird flu yesterday.
Yes, you heard it right - Singapore’s home prices are set to make a comeback after a three- year losing streak. And analysts think property developer
Apple Inc. has filed suit in China challenging Qualcomm Inc.’s fees for technology used in smartphones two years after Chinese regulators fined the chipmaker for its
China has released a new list of items banned for export to North Korea, ranging from wind tunnels to plutonium, following a new round of United Nations
In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation. Users are flocking to websites that let them generate images of
A nonprofit running schools for children from India’s lowest caste may run out of money to pay teachers in just months. A health institute in Bangalore is taking the
Copyright © Macau Daily Times 2008-2017. All Rights Reserved
LATEST COMMENTS