The fireworks show that normally marks the start of every New Year in Macau was cancelled yesterday, a short note from the Macau Government Tourist Office informed. According
Macau’s efforts to reinvent itself with a Hollywood-themed resort and a half-size Eiffel Tower replica has drawn a surge in tourists from beyond China, a sign growth in
Visitors on package tours increased by 6 percent month-to-month to 728,000 in November 2016, with the year-on-year decline narrowing to 6.5 percent when compared to the 17.8
The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) expects to spend 14 percent more on subsidies for students who attend schools that are part of the city’s free
In order to promote interest in Macau’s history and art, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will offer free admission to the Macau Museum for Macau ID holders, in
Both the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate for September-November 2016 held stable at 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, the same figures for August-October 2016.
The Judiciary Police (PJ) informed that they have concluded the investigation of the blaze that affected over 100 vehicles (destroying about 90 of them) and various properties
All service counters of the Identification Services Bureau (ID) now accept the payment of application fees via UnionPay, QuickPass and Macau Pass as of yesterday. Citizens can use
The Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau) has announced that it is receptive to the entry of São Tomé and
The Norwich Puppet and Polka Theatre will present the theatrical puppet show “Three Colors” in performances over three-days, which commence tonight. Showing at the Macao
The Gongbei tunnel, which makes up part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai- Macau bridge, has been completed after a four- year construction period, according to Chinese reports.
The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is launching the “2016 Subsidy Programme for the Production of Original Animation Short Films.” As part of the Subsidy Programme
For years, Toyota Motor Corp. focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, avoiding a diesel-for-diesel competition with market leaders including Volkswagen AG. The Japanese carmaker’s strategy
Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A. (CEM) installed additional EV charging stations in 10 public car parks in Macau, Taipa and Coloane this year, including
Yes... Its that time again: The yearly article on contemplating our New Year Resolutions. With 2017 looming, many of us are reflecting on what has
A top Chinese general has been placed under investigation for corruption, China’s Defense Ministry said yesterday, announcing the highest-level active duty military official to be ensnared in a sweeping anti-corruption drive.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through the U.S. en route to Central America next month, a routine stopover that has taken on added significance after President-elect
