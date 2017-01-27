DAILY EDITION
3 days ago
Friday, January 27, 2017 – edition no. 2732
tdm-ad
EXTRA TIMES
3 days ago
Inspired by the Smog
CHINESE ZODIAC
3 days ago
2017 | The Year of the Rooster
LATEST ARTICLES
10 MOST READ ARTICLES
3 years ago
Third Global Tourism Economy Forum to take place in October
9 months ago
Animal welfare | The world is watching: Europe rallies to call for Irish greyhound export ban
8 months ago
Canidrome may have its days numbered, decision in ‘one or two months’
2 years ago
HEALTH | Medical forum to explore robotic surgical skills in breast surgery
2 years ago
A bite of Macau in London
3 years ago
FOOD SAFETY | Group petitions at McDonald’s over rotten meat scandal
2 years ago
Year of the Wooden Goat
2 years ago
Exclusive interview | Mel Hansen MGM Cotai obtains full building plan approval
3 years ago
Facebook vigilante group shames appalling taxi drivers
2 years ago
Equatorial Guinea hopes to join Forum Macau
LATEST COMMENTS
ktranz
MDT MACAU GRAND PRIX SPECIAL
GP63
Macau

Almost no money laundering prosecutions

Renato Marques Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Yesterday, the Third Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) discussed the newly implemented law that aims to prevent money laundering and terrorism-financing activities. According to

Macau

General minimum wage regulated within 3 years

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong clarified yesterday that a proposal for the implementation of a universal minimum wage will be ready within three years. Leong

Macau

Unemployment rate remains unchanged

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

The unemployment rate for the October-December 2016 held stable as in the previous period (September-November 2016) at 1.9 percent. According to data released by the Statistics and

Headlines Macau

Angela Leong omitted from Zhuhai CPPCC

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

According to a document issued last month by the Central Government’s Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Macau lawmaker and SJM director Angela Leong

Macau

Briefs | Sands announces salary increases, bonuses

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Sands China is increasing the salaries of its eligible full-time team members by an average of 2 to 6 percent, as cited in a statement issued by the

Headlines Macau

Gaming | New Year bonanza to lift bets on Macau

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Investors are turning more positive about Macau following a two-year slump in the world’s biggest gambling hub. A sharper focus on the more profitable mass market is paying off for casino

Macau

Local resorts celebrate CNY with festive treats

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

To welcome the Year of the Rooster, many integrated resorts in the region have launched an array of festive dining and entertainment offerings. Sands China will

Chinese Zodiac Headlines

2017 | The Year of the Rooster

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

• •   DOWNLOAD PDF

Business

Real Estate Matters – Common Misconceptions | About Renting A Property In Macau – Part 1

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

After many years of handling rental transactions we would have to be completely blind not to see some recurring patterns amongst tenants, especially when people first arrive in

Headlines Macau

Watchdog unclear over AL election rules

Renato Marques Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

The president of the newly inaugurated Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly election (CAEAL) Tong Hio Fong was unclear about the new election rules during his

Headlines Macau

First live poultry H7 flu case in 2017

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Macau will suspend its live poultry trade for at least three days immediately after a chicken sample tested positive for the H7 strain of bird flu yesterday.

Business

Singapore | Property comeback seen boosting large developers

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Yes, you heard it right - Singapore’s home prices are set to make a comeback after a three- year losing streak. And analysts think property developer

Business

Apple sues Qualcomm over technology fees

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

Apple Inc. has filed suit in China challenging Qualcomm Inc.’s fees for technology used in smartphones two years after Chinese regulators fined the chipmaker for its

China

Beijing releases new list of items banned for export to North Korea

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

China has released a new list of items banned for export to North Korea, ranging from wind tunnels to plutonium, following a new round of United Nations

China

Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation. Users are flocking to websites that let them generate images of

Asia-Pacific

India | Nonprofits closing doors as gov’t cuts access to funds

- Friday, January 27, 2017 - 3 days ago No Comments

A nonprofit running schools for children from India’s lowest caste may run out of money to pay teachers in just months. A health institute in Bangalore is taking the

Copyright © Macau Daily Times 2008-2017. All Rights Reserved