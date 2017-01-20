DAILY EDITION
Friday, January 20, 2017
Driverless cars: Who lives or dies?
12 months ago
2016 | The Year of the Red Monkey
3 years ago
Third Global Tourism Economy Forum to take place in October
9 months ago
Animal welfare | The world is watching: Europe rallies to call for Irish greyhound export ban
8 months ago
Canidrome may have its days numbered, decision in ‘one or two months’
2 years ago
HEALTH | Medical forum to explore robotic surgical skills in breast surgery
2 years ago
A bite of Macau in London
2 years ago
FOOD SAFETY | Group petitions at McDonald’s over rotten meat scandal
2 years ago
Year of the Wooden Goat
2 years ago
Exclusive interview | Mel Hansen MGM Cotai obtains full building plan approval
3 years ago
Facebook vigilante group shames appalling taxi drivers
2 years ago
Equatorial Guinea hopes to join Forum Macau
ktranz
Headlines Macau

International relations | UM scholar: Global diplomacy on precipice of radical transformation

Daniel Beitler Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

The triangular relationship between China, Russia and the U.S. is poised for a radical transformation on a scale not seen since the Cold War, speculated a scholar

Headlines Macau

Witness claims to have found secret ‘vice room’

Renato Marques Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

In a week packed with hearings from witnesses testifying in the case of the former Public Prosecutions Office (MP) Prosecutor-General, Ho Chio Meng, yesterday’s session was the third

Headlines Macau

Tourism | First session of Macau’s Application Committee held

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

In a session presided over by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam, the “Application of Macau, China for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Committee” (Macau’s

Headlines Macau

School principals ask for more sports fields

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

The principals of nine non-tertiary schools, including the Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai, the Workers’ Children High School, the Escola Secundária Técnico- Profissional da Associação Geral

Macau

Briefs | Forum Macau appoints deputy secretary-general

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has appointed Ding Tian as the new deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China

Business

Cathay declines after carrier gives scant details on revamp

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. shares dropped the most in three months after the carrier’s planned business revamp fell short on details, failing to soothe investor concerns

Business

Chow Tai Fook reaches for young Chinese

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. is targeting young shoppers in mainland China with a new chain of lower-priced stores, as the world’s largest jeweler tries

Business

Corporate bits | The 13 hotel commissions two gold-plated Rolls-Royce Phantoms

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

Two bespoke, gold-plated vehicles will become the flagship cars of the 30 collection of Rolls-Royce Phantoms, commissioned by luxury entrepreneur Stephen Hung, Joint Chairman of The 13

China Headlines

New Silk Road? | First China-London freight train arrives

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

The first direct freight train service from China to Britain arrived in London yesterday, another leg in Beijing’s plans for closer trade ties with Europe along

China

Hong Kong housing curbs may give Singapore property some relief

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

Singapore’s three-year decline in home prices could see relief from an unexpected quarter in 2017: Hong Kong. So says Cushman & Wakefield Inc., which expects

China

Davos | Chinese mogul urges Trump against scrutinizing media investments

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

China’s biggest media mogul said he’d be a “happy buyer” of a top Hollywood studio if one were for sale and urged president- elect Donald Trump

China

Xi extols multilateral approach, climate accord

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

Chinese President Xi Jinping extolled the merits of multilateral cooperation yesterday , declaring that the Paris accord to combat climate change must be kept on track

Asia-Pacific

Myanmar | OIC hopes to send team to study Rohingya’s plight 

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation plans to send a high-level delegation to Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state to assess the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority, Malaysia

Asia-Pacific

Australia | Leader of most populous state quits

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

The leader of Australia’s most populous state resigned yesterday after his popularity plummeted over a series of decisions during 2016. Sydney-based New South Wales Premier Mike Baird

Asia-Pacific

India | At least 24 children killed in road crash

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

A truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus early yesterday, killing at least 24 young children in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh,

Asia-Pacific

Unending vigil for S. Koreans camped near sex-slave statue

- Friday, January 20, 2017 - 2 days ago No Comments

Every night they sleep above cold concrete, curled up in sleeping bags on rubber mattresses in a tent made of plastic sheets held together with tape. Their heads are

