The total number of licensed gaming junkets fell from 141 inRead More
Shi Ying won’t be making the traditional pilgrimage back to Shanghai toRead More
Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) inaugurated its Hengqin branch last week. HavingRead More
Former Chief of Office of the Prosecutor General of Public ProsecutionsRead More
Taiwan’s last two African allies have no plans to switch allegiances andRead More
The total number of licensed gaming junkets fell from 141 in January 2016 to 126 at the start of this year, according to GGR Asia citing
Shi Ying won’t be making the traditional pilgrimage back to Shanghai to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with her extended family. Instead, they’re all going to
During Chunyun, also known as the Spring Festival, travel is a sweet moment for those going home – however, the annual peak travel season puts immense
Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar. China’s most important holiday is a period that is seen to enshrine values like
Two responsible gaming kiosks, version 3.0, were introduced yesterday at the casino floors of Galaxy Macau and Wynn Palace. The kiosks are a gaming help response mechanism that was
The region’s gambling revenue has seen its fifth month of recovery, and a Macau-based scholar has predicted that growth will continue into the second quarter of 2017.
Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) inaugurated its Hengqin branch last week. Having the historical role of being the first note-issuing bank in Macau, BNU has now become
Former Chief of Office of the Prosecutor General of Public Prosecutions Office, Lai Kin Ian, came under heavy fire as the trial of Ho Chio Meng
Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) Executive Committee president Manuel Pires will continue to lead the public broadcaster for the next three years. A notice published yesterday in the Official
The 2017 5th CCTV Chinese Lunar New Year Cup – IBF World Championship, jointly presented by IBF and CCTV, will be held at the Cotai Arena at
Irish performance “Riverdance” has begun its residency at The Venetian Macao, as part of its “20th Anniversary World Tour”, which will see shows performed in the resort’s
Taiwan’s last two African allies have no plans to switch allegiances and break ties with Taipei as Beijing tries to woo the self-ruled island’s diplomatic partners.
Drowning in debt, metals trader Sinosteel Corp. got an unprecedented lifeline last month from the Chinese government — a multibillion-dollar debt-for-equity rescue that could be the
Hong Kong’s customs chief yesterday denied suggestions that Beijing was involved in the investigation into nine armored personnel carriers belonging to Singapore that were seized in the Chinese-controlled territory.
Authorities in China have shuttered the website and social media accounts of a prominent economics think tank amid a mounting assault on liberal academic voices.
The European Union ambassador to China welcomed its endorsement of free trade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to restrict imports and appealed to Beijing
Copyright © Macau Daily Times 2008-2017. All Rights Reserved
LATEST COMMENTS