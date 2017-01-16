L ocal health authorities revealed yesterday that the elderly woman who initiallyRead More
L ocal health authorities revealed yesterday that the elderly woman who initially tested positive for avian influenza virus A (H7N9) late last week is no longer, or
The average Tourist Index Price (TPI) for 2016 continued its downward trend from 2015, according to data released Friday by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).
The trial of former Prosecutor-General Ho Chio Meng went through another session on Friday at the Court of Final Appeal. The former Chief of the Office
The Beijing Imperial Palace Hotel (formerly known as New Century Hotel) may be permanently closed following the property owners’ admission of their inability to solve certain issues
The Irish phenomenon Riverdance is set to perform at The Venetian Macao for two weeks as part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour, beginning on January
Two local internet service providers have provided nine and five different monthly plans, respectively, as revealed in a survey by the Consumer Council. The survey covered
With vibrant colors and cheerful yells, the Sinulog Festival 2017 attracted a significant crowd yesterday at Friendship Square. The 17th edition of the festival –
The monthly edition of the Sports Bureau’s “Sports for All Day” was held on Saturday at Areia Preta’s Urban Park gathering. The ID said a large number
Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) in the mainland are currently facing difficulties and will face more in the near future, says Australian National University scholar Anita Chan, who
Boeing Co. won a USD22 billion deal from budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd., notching the plane maker’s largest-ever order from an Indian airline and strengthening its hold
The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) is arguing that the recent changes to the drug law are intended to increase the deterrent effect, not to penalize addicts. The
Dalian Wanda Group Co.’s revenue fell for the first time in at least 11 years after a slump in its property business outweighed growth from entertainment
Following the launch of the “Data Roaming Passport (10 days)” service, CTM has announced 25 new destinations for the scheme. This extends coverage to 59 countries and
Mozambique will return to a period of increased economic growth between 2018 and 2021, during which the economy is expected to grow at an average rate of
A ship moored at the port of Namibe, southern Angola, within the next few days will travel to Portugal carrying a shipment of 35.7 tonnes of mangoes
China’s sole aircraft carrier has returned home following a far-ranging three-week training mission during which its combat capabilities were closely scrutinized and speculation soared over what future role
