Although the territory’s Chinese New Year arrivals were up for this Golden Week, several tourists were discontented with their experience, citing overcrowding in tourist spots and some
Casino revenue growth in Macau slowed down during January, falling short of analysts’ estimates, as the world’s largest gaming hub prepares for what may be another bumpy
The Malaysian state of Perak is creating promotional deals with Macau partners in order to boost tourism in the state, reported online Malaysian newspaper The Star.
Eighteen-year-old Briton George Russell hopes to return to the Macau Grand Prix Formula 3 race for a win this year. “After last year I’d be
Transportation Infrastructure Office director Ho Cheong Kei has stated, during a TDM radio show, that the government will initiate preparatory work for the operation of the
The “Busker Card,” a program that aims to establish rules and regulate the activity of various street performers, has gathered the interest of over 100 street
Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) president Ung Vai Meng stated that the IC’s upcoming work should be in close connection with Macau residents’ lives and needs, and
Ride-hailing app Uber announced in a statement yesterday the suspension of services in Taiwan, starting from February 10, citing fines that amount to TWD1.1 billion (MOP283
The Health Bureau (SSM) has conducted a screening for the avian influenza virus (H7N9) for the Nam Yue wholesale market workers. According to the SSM, all 106 workers
Japan’s new proposal to allow a limited number of foreign domestic helpers to work in specified locations across the country could attract those currently working in
The Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded 231 taxi infractions during the Spring Festival holiday period from Thursday last week until Tuesday, according to a statement released
This list of common misconceptions may look innocent enough, but the difference in expectation is usually the source of major rental conflicts, and one that could be
Elaine Wynn was handed a setback in her fight with her ex-husband, casino mogul Steve Wynn, to get out of an agreement that prevents her from selling
Ivanka Trump is celebrating Chinese New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Washington. President Donald Trump’s daughter walked into a reception for the holiday holding hands
Mexico announced a 4.4 billion peso (USD212 million) deal to assemble Chinese cars in the central state of Hidalgo yesterday, amid calls for the country to diversify
Nine people were buried in the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China yesterday morning, a Chinese rescue official and state media reported.
