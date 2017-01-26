DAILY EDITION
12 hours ago
Thursday, January 26, 2017 – edition no. 2731
tdm-ad
EXTRA TIMES
6 days ago
Driverless cars: Who lives or dies?
CHINESE ZODIAC
12 months ago
2016 | The Year of the Red Monkey
LATEST ARTICLES
10 MOST READ ARTICLES
3 years ago
Third Global Tourism Economy Forum to take place in October
9 months ago
Animal welfare | The world is watching: Europe rallies to call for Irish greyhound export ban
8 months ago
Canidrome may have its days numbered, decision in ‘one or two months’
2 years ago
HEALTH | Medical forum to explore robotic surgical skills in breast surgery
2 years ago
A bite of Macau in London
3 years ago
FOOD SAFETY | Group petitions at McDonald’s over rotten meat scandal
2 years ago
Year of the Wooden Goat
2 years ago
Exclusive interview | Mel Hansen MGM Cotai obtains full building plan approval
3 years ago
Facebook vigilante group shames appalling taxi drivers
2 years ago
Equatorial Guinea hopes to join Forum Macau
LATEST COMMENTS
ktranz
MDT MACAU GRAND PRIX SPECIAL
GP63
Headlines Macau

10 percent fewer junkets at year start

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

The total number of licensed gaming junkets fell from 141 in January 2016 to 126 at the start of this year, according to GGR Asia citing

Headlines Macau

USD12,000 trips abroad replace Chinese New Year treks to grandma’s

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Shi Ying won’t be making the traditional pilgrimage back to Shanghai to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with her extended family. Instead, they’re all going to

Macau

At a glance | The world’s largest annual human migration

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

During Chunyun, also known as the Spring Festival, travel is a sweet moment for those going home – however, the annual peak travel season puts immense

Macau

CNY fliers estimated to reach 58.3 million

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar.  China’s most important holiday is a period that is seen to enshrine values like

Macau

Two responsible gaming kiosks inaugurated

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Two responsible gaming kiosks, version 3.0, were introduced yesterday at the casino floors of Galaxy Macau and Wynn Palace. The kiosks are a gaming help response mechanism that was

Macau

Scholar Davis Fong predicts continuing GGR growth

Lynzy Valles Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

The region’s gambling revenue has seen its fifth month of recovery, and a Macau-based scholar has predicted that growth will continue into the second quarter of 2017.

Headlines Macau

Q&A | Pedro Cardoso, BNU CEO – Hengqin branch opens: ‘We will see more Macau banks taking the same step’

Paulo Barbosa Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) inaugurated its Hengqin branch last week. Having the historical role of being the first note-issuing bank in Macau, BNU has now become

Headlines Macau

Courts | Lai Kin Ian ‘under fire’ during Ho’s trial

Renato Marques Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Former Chief of Office of the Prosecutor General of Public Prosecutions Office, Lai Kin Ian, came under heavy fire as the trial of Ho Chio Meng

Macau

Briefs | Manuel Pires to continue as TDM head

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

  Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) Executive Committee president Manuel Pires will continue to lead the public broadcaster for the next three years. A notice published yesterday in the Official

Macau

Chinese New Year boxing competition to be held at The Venetian Macao

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

The 2017 5th CCTV Chinese Lunar New Year Cup – IBF World Championship, jointly presented by IBF and CCTV, will be held at the Cotai Arena at

Business

Corporate bits | Riverdance begins 20th anniversary residency

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Irish performance “Riverdance” has begun its residency at The Venetian Macao, as part of its “20th Anniversary World Tour”, which will see shows performed in the resort’s

Business Headlines

Chinese billions fail to sway Taiwan’s last allies in Africa

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Taiwan’s last two African allies have no plans to switch allegiances and break ties with Taipei as Beijing tries to woo the self-ruled island’s diplomatic partners.

China

China faces political conflicts in moves to cut debt burden

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Drowning in debt, metals trader Sinosteel Corp. got an unprecedented lifeline last month from the Chinese government — a multibillion-dollar debt-for-equity rescue that could be the

China

Hong Kong denies mainland role in Singapore shipment probe

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Hong Kong’s customs chief yesterday denied suggestions that Beijing was involved in the investigation into nine armored personnel carriers belonging to Singapore that were seized in the Chinese-controlled territory.

China

Liberal economics think tank latest to be silenced

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

Authorities in China have shuttered the website and social media accounts of a prominent economics think tank amid a mounting assault on liberal academic voices.

China

EU asks Beijing to open markets following free trade support

- Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11 hours ago No Comments

The European Union ambassador to China welcomed its endorsement of free trade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to restrict imports and appealed to Beijing

Copyright © Macau Daily Times 2008-2017. All Rights Reserved