20 hours ago
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
6 days ago
Inspired by the Smog
6 days ago
2017 | The Year of the Rooster
Headlines Macau

Tourists detained for filming overcharging taxi driver

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

A family was stranded in a police station on Monday after they filmed the plate number of a local taxi driver who was allegedly overcharging them.

Headlines Macau

Local hotels booked out

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Casino operators are wagering that high-rollers and recreational gamblers alike will be spending their “lai see” money in Macau as hotel rooms fill up for Chinese

Headlines Macau

Edward Tracy CEO for Hard Rock’s new Japan division

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Hard Rock International announced on Monday the launch of a new division of the company, Hard Rock Japan LLC, as well as the appointment of Edward

Opinion

Legal Wise by MdME | Avoiding the pitfalls of property transactions

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

The Macau Real Estate market is reviving at an accelerated pace. A year-on-year comparison last December shows the average price increased 32%, and the number of property

Macau

CE makes positive self-assessment in CNY message

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

The Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On pledged to step up efforts to promote economic diversification and enhance social wellbeing during his Lunar New Year Message

Macau

Medical malpractice | Public hospital starts inquiry into incorrect drug prescription

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

A case of an incorrect dosage of medicine being prescribed to a child in the public hospital (CHCSJ) has been acknowledged by the hospital’s administration. The hospital has

Headlines Macau

Filipino boxer defends IBF title

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Filipino junior bantamweight boxer Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas successfully defended his title against Mexican challenger Jose Rodriguez on Sunday night during the 5th CCTV Chinese Lunar New

Macau

Briefs | Over 1.2 million trips recorded during CNY

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

During the first three days of the Chinese New Year holiday, 1.21 million people passed through the city’s various border gates, according to figures provided by the Public

Macau

Education | St Paul celebrates 46th anniversary

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

St Paul’s School held its 46th anniversary celebration last week, along with the inauguration of the “Bishop Jose Lai Garden” on the institution’s rooftop. The

Macau

Opinion | Lucky ladies aside, don’t bet against this house

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

One woman in Macau is doing very well betting against casino mogul Sheldon Adelson. A gambler who “wins every day” weighed on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s fourth-quarter

Macau

Japan is a gambling hotspot even before casinos arrive

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Even before Shinzo Abe’s government opened the door to potential casino development in Japan, the nation’s gamblers wagered 23.3 trillion yen (USD203 billion) on Pachinko and

Business

Adelson pulls out of Raiders-Vegas stadium deal

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulled out of a deal to build a USD1.9 billion domed stadium for the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas. The

China

Molten iron creates bursts of light at CNY show

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Inside a dark amphitheater near China’s Great Wall, four performers carry long, wooden spoons filled with molten iron. Each performer throws the iron against a giant

Business

Sony CEO pushes to revive movie studio

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

This week Kazuo Hirai, chief executive officer at Sony Corp., will make his appearance at its Culver City, California based film and TV studio in hopes a

Business

HK shares record best month since March

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

Hong Kong shares posted their biggest monthly gain in 10 months, buoyed by a rebound in the offshore yuan and optimism that U.S. economic growth will pick

Business

Corporate bits | Macau Tower holds 2017 charity walk

- Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19 hours ago No Comments

The Macau Tower’s Chinese New Year tradition, the Charity Walk, was held Monday. The Tower’s stairs were opened for all to climb to the Observation Deck for

