A family was stranded in a police station on Monday after they filmed the plate number of a local taxi driver who was allegedly overcharging them.
Casino operators are wagering that high-rollers and recreational gamblers alike will be spending their “lai see” money in Macau as hotel rooms fill up for Chinese
Hard Rock International announced on Monday the launch of a new division of the company, Hard Rock Japan LLC, as well as the appointment of Edward
The Macau Real Estate market is reviving at an accelerated pace. A year-on-year comparison last December shows the average price increased 32%, and the number of property
The Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On pledged to step up efforts to promote economic diversification and enhance social wellbeing during his Lunar New Year Message
A case of an incorrect dosage of medicine being prescribed to a child in the public hospital (CHCSJ) has been acknowledged by the hospital’s administration. The hospital has
Filipino junior bantamweight boxer Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas successfully defended his title against Mexican challenger Jose Rodriguez on Sunday night during the 5th CCTV Chinese Lunar New
During the first three days of the Chinese New Year holiday, 1.21 million people passed through the city’s various border gates, according to figures provided by the Public
St Paul’s School held its 46th anniversary celebration last week, along with the inauguration of the “Bishop Jose Lai Garden” on the institution’s rooftop. The
One woman in Macau is doing very well betting against casino mogul Sheldon Adelson. A gambler who “wins every day” weighed on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s fourth-quarter
Even before Shinzo Abe’s government opened the door to potential casino development in Japan, the nation’s gamblers wagered 23.3 trillion yen (USD203 billion) on Pachinko and
Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulled out of a deal to build a USD1.9 billion domed stadium for the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas. The
Inside a dark amphitheater near China’s Great Wall, four performers carry long, wooden spoons filled with molten iron. Each performer throws the iron against a giant
This week Kazuo Hirai, chief executive officer at Sony Corp., will make his appearance at its Culver City, California based film and TV studio in hopes a
Hong Kong shares posted their biggest monthly gain in 10 months, buoyed by a rebound in the offshore yuan and optimism that U.S. economic growth will pick
The Macau Tower’s Chinese New Year tradition, the Charity Walk, was held Monday. The Tower’s stairs were opened for all to climb to the Observation Deck for
