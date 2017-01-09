A group of citizens, supported by lawmakers Pereira Coutinho and Leong VengRead More
A group of citizens, supported by lawmakers Pereira Coutinho and Leong Veng Chai, yesterday demonstrated against the government’s proposed fee hike for several services related to the
The trial of former top prosecutor Ho Chio Meng resumed on Friday at the Court of Final Appeal (TUI), marking his case’s seventh court session following
Zhuhai’s Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau released a “detailed plan” for the border gate that it will build to support the upcoming Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB).
The Monte Carlo Sports Club will go for gold at the 2017 Elite League championship, Club President Firmino Mendonça told the Times. After finishing in fourth
The London Symphony Orchestra will perform in the Grand Auditorium of the Macau Cultural Center (CCM) on March 1. Tickets for the one-night event became available yesterday
Economist Echo Chan has been re-appointed as coordinator of the Supporting Office to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and
The 2017 Professional Photographers Asia Community (PPAC) International Photo Awards and Convention will take place in Macau tomorrow and on Wednesday. This is the first
The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) held an “Open Day” event at its main campus on Saturday. The event attracted many high school graduating students, parents and members
The President of the IC, Ung Vai Meng, announced on Friday night that he would be stepping down from his role, citing a desire to return
French actress, director and The Parisian Macao ambassadress Sophie Marceau is back in the region to shoot her next series of property advertisements. The Parisian Macao hosted a celebration
Las Vegas, city of sin. But it’s also a city of numbers. Each year, more than 40 million people visit, bringing with them USD50 billion to
Baidu Inc. and state-owned Beijing Automotive Group Co.’s collaboration on telematics and autonomous driving is almost ready for its coming-out moment, as industry and government join hands
Samsung Electronics Co. executives have been summoned by South Korean special prosecutors amid a widening influence-peddling scandal that brought about South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.
Officials in Beijing have announced a new environmental police squad to root out illegal burning in the city, the latest government response to the widespread public anger
Lobster lovers are used to adjusting to high prices, but this winter, they’re shelling out even more for the cherished crustaceans because of a lack of catch
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop in the U.S. during her trip to Central America. Dozens of supporters stood outside in near
