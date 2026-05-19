Arch. Association relocates to the city center

The Architects Association of Macau (AAM) has finally relocated to a new headquarters near the city center. The inauguration ceremony of the new AAM headquarters took place last Saturday. The new home of the Association is the Neoclassical-style building at Rua de Pedro Nolasco da Silva No. 24A-26, across from the Consulate-General of Portugal and next to the Portuguese Association “Casa de Portugal em Macau.” Targeted by a recent renovation, the building, classified as a building of architectural interest, dates from 1925 and is owned by the Holy House of Mercy.

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