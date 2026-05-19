Macau ramps up screenings despite low risk

Macau authorities have stepped up health screenings for travelers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected regions after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern” on Sunday.

Caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, the outbreak has resulted in more than 80 suspected deaths, with approximately 246 suspected cases and eight laboratory-confirmed cases reported to date. According to a BBC report citing WHO officials, suspected and fatal cases are distributed across three health zones, including Ituri province’s capital, Bunia, as well as the gold mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara.

One confirmed case has been identified in the capital, Kinshasa, believed to involve a patient who returned from Ituri. With no approved vaccines or treatments currently available, the situation has sparked global concern.

The Ebola outbreak has crossed into Uganda, with two confirmed cases, including a 59-year-old man who died in April, as the WHO confirmed the “Bundibugyo” strain is now spreading beyond the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ebola risk low in Macau

Ebola poses a low immediate risk to Macau, with no confirmed cases to date, the Health Bureau (SSM) said — though authorities will adjust prevention measures based on risk assessments. The bureau stated that it takes WHO’s designation of the outbreak in parts of Africa as a “public health emergency of international concern” seriously, adding that any suspected cases will be transferred immediately to medical institutions for isolation and further testing.

“The authorities will adjust prevention and control measures promptly based on risk assessments to safeguard residents’ health and public health security fully,” the bureau said, urging residents not to be unduly concerned.

Healthcare workers have been urged to monitor patients’ travel histories and relevant symptoms and to report suspected cases early. Residents returning from affected areas should seek immediate medical help if they develop fever, vomiting, or bleeding.

Hong Kong also announced the activation of its Ebola preparedness and response plan, which includes enhanced health screening at the airport for passengers arriving on flights from Africa. Suspected cases will be immediately referred to public hospitals for isolation and treatment until they test negative for the virus.

At all entry points, public announcements and posters will remind travelers to raise awareness and promote health education on Ebola. Hong Kong authorities will also provide the Airport Authority and local airlines with the latest information on the virus. They will send letters to all doctors and hospitals in the city to keep them informed of the latest developments.

There are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for Ebola. Patients initially experience fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and sore throat — symptoms that may later progress to vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and even internal and external bleeding.

WHO has stated that the situation has not yet met the criteria for a “global pandemic,” but warned that the true scale of the outbreak could be far larger than current detection and reporting suggest, with a significant risk of local and regional spread.

As noted, this marks the 17th major outbreak of Ebola since the virus was first discovered in 1976. In previous outbreaks, the case fatality rate has ranged from 25% to 90%, averaging approximately 50%.

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