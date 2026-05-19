Macau crowned Asia’s best luxury destination as Russian market booms

Macau has been awarded the “Best Luxury Destination in Asia” at the LUXE Asia 2026 Awards Ceremony, with official data showing strong growth in the Russian market, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced.

Making its first appearance at the LUXE Asia Awards in March, Macau claimed the “Best Luxury Destination in Asia” title at the high-end travel trade fair, which connected 38 global hotel and luxury brands with tour operators from mainland China, Southeast Asia, and Russia, MGTO stated. The city stood out among several popular tourist destinations, showcasing its premium image of high-end tourism services to nearly 1,000 professional tourism officials and industry representatives, MGTO added.

Citing Statistics and Census Service data for the first quarter of this year, MGTO reported that the number of Russian visitors to Macau increased by 84.5% year over year, with more than half being young and middle-aged adults aged 25 to 44, known for their high spending power.

In response to strong growth in the Russian market, MGTO targeted promotional platforms and, as a supporting entity, helped host “Design Travel Tradeshow Macao 2026” in the city. As highlighted, the event attracted more than 60 luxury travel buyers from Russia, who engaged in direct matchmaking with approximately 120 local and overseas tourism brands.

The office further noted that it had specially arranged Russian-language community tours to showcase Macau’s unique resources that appeal to Russian luxury travelers, with the aim of positioning Macau as a regional tourism hub to attract high-end international visitors.

The statement also noted that the DWP Congress, a global gathering of leading destination wedding planners, was held in Macau for the first time last month, drawing more than 300 wedding planners and hoteliers from over 70 countries.

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