Consumption program drives MOP560 million in first month

According to the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), nearly 7 million electronic vouchers were distributed in the first four weeks of the “2026 Community Consumption Awards” program.

In its first month, the program’s electronic vouchers supported MOP3.5 million transactions, marking a 4% increase from a year earlier (MOP3.4 million), and generated more than MOP560 million in spending.

Retail accounted for 60% of total consumption, while catering represented 30.6%.

While voucher redemptions exceeded MOP118 million, alongside over MOP31 million in instant card-based discounts.

DSEDT said the updated program is seeing broader use across sectors compared with previous campaigns, with the overall redemption rate for all denominations surpassing 92%, marking the first time it has exceeded 90%.

The bureau also said the program’s structure allowed consumers more time to plan spending, supporting both high-frequency retail purchases and immediate consumption, such as dining.

Customers can participate in the program at more than 20,000 offline merchants across Macau that accept the electronic discounts and instant spending offers, the bureau said.

The campaign, jointly organized by the government and the Macao Chamber of Commerce, runs through June 18. NS

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