CE: Population decline a development issue

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said the population issue is fundamentally a development issue, noting that Macau’s declining birth rate has begun to affect its long-term growth and has become a major concern for society.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly in response to lawmakers’ questions, Sam said the government will continue to monitor and scientifically assess population changes.

A mid-term population census will be launched in 2026, and updated population projections will be developed based on the latest data. He added that the government will also study more proactive population policies, including future population size and the coordination between population, economic, and social development, to support policy planning for Macau as an international city.

Sam also said the government will enhance fertility support policies and incentive measures to address low birth rates and promote balanced long-term population development.

He added that efforts will continue to improve population quality through education reform and talent development aligned with industry needs.

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