New economy chief vows steady progress, says portfolio ‘no stranger’ to her

Newly appointed Secretary for Economy and Finance Ng Wai Han met with the media yesterday, where she sought to dispel any uncertainty, stressing that she is no stranger to the economic and financial portfolio and that her accumulated work experience has given her a solid understanding of the sector.

Ng, who was sworn in on Monday, began by thanking Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai for his trust and nomination, as well as the central government for her appointment, confirming that she had already held meetings with her team to understand the operations of various departments.

At the meeting, Ng emphasized that she is no stranger to the economic and financial portfolio. “I have worked in the economic and financial sector for a long time,” she said. During her tenure at the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, she maintained close ties with the portfolio, as the Macao One Account and Business & Associations Platform projects she oversaw were closely linked to the services of many departments within the economic and financial sector.

She added that while serving at the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, she worked closely with multiple economic and financial departments – including the Macau Government Tourism Office, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, and the Monetary Authority of Macao – on various corporate-related projects.

“Over the years, my accumulated work experience has given me a solid understanding of the economic and financial portfolio,” she said.

Macau faces economic transformation challenges, but Ng pledged to serve the city and carry out her portfolio’s work without disruption.

“Our work in the economic and financial portfolio has always followed government policy, step by step,” she said. “Personnel changes will not affect this.”

Ng reiterated that promoting appropriate economic diversification is a “mandatory question” and a mission entrusted by the central government. She noted that relevant projects are already being implemented, including policies introduced earlier this year and non-gaming investments under the gaming concession contracts.

“This is a very important task for me, and I will continue to lead my team in this direction,” she said.

She said her biggest challenge at present is understanding the operations of all departments under her purview, but stressed that all the departments are advancing their work according to the established economic and financial policy plan, and she would maintain close contact with her colleagues.

Ng noted that different districts face different operating environments, and the government would introduce various measures to provide a favorable business environment for small- and medium-sized enterprises across all districts.

Citing recent initiatives, she said the government aims to guide tourists into local communities for spending, and will continue to engage with merchants to offer corresponding discounts and incentives. Additional activities and facilities will also be introduced to attract visitors to explore and spend time in these areas. “There is always room for continuous improvement in all aspects of our work,” she emphasized.

Ng called on all sectors of society to offer their views on the work of the economic and financial portfolio.

“If you have any opinions on our portfolio, we will listen carefully,” she said. She added that the portfolio’s work is closely linked to other policy areas and is not carried out in isolation, but in coordination with the other four secretaries and their departments as part of a broader, integrated approach.

She expressed hope that her team would perform even better in the future, “so that everyone can truly see the positive outcomes of Macau’s appropriate economic diversification.”

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