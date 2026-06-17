Culture-sports synergy drives Dragon Boat Festival

The 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, held on June 13, 14, and scheduled for June 19 at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, are showcasing how Macau is leveraging its cultural heritage to enhance major sporting events.

Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Holdings Limited (STDM), and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, this year’s edition integrates intangible cultural heritage programming through a partnership with the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s (IC) “Art Everywhere – Cultural Vibes at the Weekend” initiative.

The collaboration transforms the lakeside venue into a vibrant carnival space celebrating dragon boat racing, a practice inscribed on Macau’s inventory of intangible cultural heritage.

In addition to hosting local races and international invitational events across multiple categories, this year’s event has invited cultural and artistic groups to perform during the competition on June 14 and 19.

The performances, themed around the intangible cultural heritage of dragon boat racing, will incorporate a carnival atmosphere and distinctive Latin dance, with traditional dragon boats, dragon dances, and drum performances presented in modern and popular dance styles.

The parade will proceed from the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre to Anim’Arte NAM VAN, interacting with onlookers and tourists along the way.

The competition venue and adjacent Anim’Arte NAM VAN will host the “2026 SJM Macau International Dragon Boat Race Carnival” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on race days, featuring themed photo areas, stalls selling dragon boat-themed cultural products, snacks, and games.

On June 19, the “Art Everywhere” program will feature a Drunken Dragon Dance workshop and performance, alongside dragon and lion dance displays. A screen will simultaneously broadcast the dragon boat races live, while a series of hands-on experiences will be available, including the making of cloisonné enamel Dragon Boat Festival heat-insulating coasters and dragon boat models.

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