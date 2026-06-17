Strengthening good governance requires dialogue with the legislative branch: CE

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has stated that strengthening and improving good governance requires closer coordination between the executive and legislative branches.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly (AL) in response to lawmakers’ inquiries on the Policy Address for the second half of this year, the CE noted that, “To improve the executive branch and ensure its primacy, the government will continue to build on its experience and strengthen its efforts. The first step is to foster better dialogue between the executive and legislative branches, reform public administration, and engage in closer dialogue with the AL,” he said in response to an inquiry from lawmaker Lam Fat Iam, who was appointed by the CE.

On the topic, Sam added, “This work must be carried out dynamically, with a focus on improving its quality and upholding the rule of law. We must make better use of all mechanisms, taking into account the CE’s leadership, to improve government management and oversee the government as a whole, so that all civil servants can work effectively, enabling us to consolidate and achieve our policy objectives.”

The CE remarked that only in this way can the government fulfill its role in developing the local economy for the well-being of the population, reaffirming that interdepartmental collaboration is essential to delivering better services to residents.

Sam also noted that this matter is closely related to the public administration reform the government has been implementing, which has already led to the restructuring of several services and departments this year.

No dismissals, no salary reductions

Addressing the issue of public administration reform in response to an inquiry from lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, the CE noted that, concerning the restructuring of government entities and departments, there are two guiding principles: the reforms cannot involve the dismissal of any civil servants, nor can they alter the wages and working conditions of the employees involved.

“I believe that last year, in the debate on the Policy Address, we already established two principles. First, we cannot lay off workers. Second, we cannot reduce workers’ pay or worsen their working conditions,” he said.

We have these two principles, and we must join forces to face the challenges arising from public administration reform. Naturally, there are differences, in some cases significant, [between the previous job posts and the ones after restructuring]. Still, we have to be pragmatic in accepting this. We have to support the affected workers so they can transition into their new positions smoothly,” the CE added, citing the example of the recent changes involving the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Works Bureau, which underwent a structural reorganization designed to eliminate overlapping duties, streamline administrative procedures, and centralize urban management.

As Sam affirmed, “Public administration reform is not intended to eliminate subunits, but rather to improve our efficiency. Therefore, all leaders are concerned with this work and attach great importance to it. We have been paying close attention to our workers. The work model and public rights rely on information sessions and communication with workers to ensure they understand the new functional situation following the restructuring.”

He also rejected Leong’s suggestion that the commission evaluating the need to adjust civil servants’ salaries should also address other matters related to employees’ benefits, such as subsidies.

In response, Sam said that the law is very clear about the commission’s competencies and purposes and that there is no intention to change them.

Like this: Like Loading…