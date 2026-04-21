CE’s call for student returnees met with cautious response from graduate

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai recently met with more than 100 Macau students studying in Portugal to encourage them to return to Macau after graduation and fully utilize their talents, though one scholarship-funded graduate noted that “not everyone can, and most will not go on to achieve great things.”

As reported Monday, during his visit to Lisbon, the CE met with approximately 110 Macau students studying there, most of whom are majoring in law, translation, Portuguese studies, and management, while others are studying sports science, medicine, artificial intelligence and data science, mechanical engineering, economics and architecture.

Sam told the students that their decision to study in Portugal was not only a personal academic choice but also a way to continue the deep-rooted ties and friendship between Macau and Portugal, and that they bore the responsibility of preserving and expanding these connections. He expressed three expectations for them, urging them to return to Macau to put their knowledge to good use after completing their studies, and pledged that his government would continue to create more opportunities for students to apply what they have learned.

A graduate who received a scholarship from the Macao Foundation to study in Portugal – who asked not to be identified – responded in writing to the Times regarding the CE’s comments on student commitment.

Commenting on Sam’s dedication to students, the graduate said, “Not everyone can do that.”

The graduate added that whether returning to Macau after graduation translates into meaningful career opportunities often depends on factors such as a student’s undergraduate focus and personal background. “I think your undergraduate major and personal background are both very important.”

In a message to the Times yesterday via a social media platform, they also clarified that, despite earning a bachelor’s degree in law in Portugal, they ultimately chose not to pursue a legal career. “But since I didn’t want to pursue a career in law, I looked for other jobs and found a general administrative position at an integrated resort that wasn’t exactly in my field. However, for someone with my background, if I had chosen to pursue a career in law, I would likely have found a job, as law firms are always hiring – it just depends on what kind of firm you want to work for and the salary you’re looking for.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, following a meeting with the CE, student representatives studying in Portugal told Chinese-language media covering the visit that they were grateful to the Macau government for its scholarship programs – programs that enable students from diverse family backgrounds to broaden their horizons, gain advanced knowledge and expand their international perspectives.

At the same time, some students said they hope to apply their skills when they return to Macau after completing their studies.

They also reportedly urged the government to further strengthen talent support measures so students studying in Portugal can access more diversified employment and development opportunities, and so what they learn can be fully put into practice and translated into real value.

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