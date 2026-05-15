LRT ridership ‘grows steadily’ with 80% jump in passengers

The Light Rapid Transit (LRT) ridership jumped about 80% last year to 9.62 million passengers, a trend the operator described as “growing steadily,” as train trips reached approximately 370,000.

A 79% surge in ridership pushed the city’s LRT system to 9.62 million passengers in 2025, with approximately 370,000 train trips provided during the year, the company’s annual report shows – while average daily ridership in September topped 30,000 for the first time since fares were introduced, setting a new record high.

Hengqin Station recorded the highest passenger volume on the LRT network, with approximately 3.69 million passenger trips, according to the company’s annual report. The most frequent travel route was between Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) Station and Hengqin Station, with a significant number of MUST students reportedly residing in Hengqin. The report noted that since early October last year, the Hengqin Line has operated two train sets during peak hours to accommodate demand.

The East Line of the system is expected to open in 2029, with overall construction progress reaching nearly 50% as of the end of last year and completion targeted for 2028, the company’s annual report reaffirmed.

Upon completion, the network will expand from 16.3 to 24 kilometers, with stations increasing from 15 to 21, connecting key border crossings including the Border Gate, Taipa Ferry Terminal, the airport, and Hengqin Port.

The operator’s report highlighted “the achievement of full autonomous management and operations last year,” with a total workforce of 920 employees – local residents accounting for over 97%.

Total revenue reached MOP687 million, of which ticket revenue amounted to MOP43.21 million – a 56% increase from 2024. Government financial assistance stood at MOP600 million, or 87.5% of total revenue. Total expenses were MOP644 million, resulting in a pre-tax surplus of approximately MOP42.2 million.

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