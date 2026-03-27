Educators say unemployment stems from expectations mismatch, not lack of jobs

Officials and educators are framing unemployment not as a lack of jobs, but as a mismatch between graduate expectations and market realities, said the vice-rector of student affairs of the University of Saint Joseph (USJ), Teresa Loong.

Yesterday, at the University of Saint Joseph’s (USJ) Career Fair 2026, Loong told the Times that the core issue is that graduates are rejecting operational roles such as shift work in gaming in favor of scarce administrative jobs.

Speaking about the current job market, she mentioned discussing it with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) on how the situation is for locals.

“I just spoke with DSAL, and they said the local job market is [generally healthy], but it depends on whether this is the type of job that the university students are looking for.”

The vice-rector said students have to be open to their options and refrain from being selective, as this will hinder their potential for career growth.

“I think, at the moment, what is important for all the university students is to explore, even though maybe the first job may not be what they want. It’s an opportunity for them to upgrade and equip their skills for a better future.”

Loong emphasized that students should not limit their choices of job positions, as it is crucial to start somewhere and gain recognizable experience. “I will advise the students to be open, to be lifelong learners, and also try to find a job first, even though gaining experience initially is more important.”

The official discussed with several companies and confirmed that most of their job offers are more on the operational side than administrative, but this still provides good career prospects for university students.

Meanwhile, the vice-rector stressed that universities have a responsibility to encourage students to be flexible and adaptable in a rapidly changing job market, noting that graduates should not expect lifetime stability and can achieve career growth by taking operational roles.

“Maybe right now there are no jobs, unlike the older generation where jobs were stable and seemed to last forever. But this may not be the situation. So we have to equip ourselves well, and as a university, we will also try to encourage students to explore operational and other types of jobs,” Loong said.

Opportunities in the GBA

Loong stated that the government has provided support and opportunities for students to earn experience in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), in places like Hengqin.

“I think the Macau government is very good at promoting internships for students during the summer in Hengqin, with many subsidies available.”

Loong added that with support from the Education and Youth Bureau (DSEDJ), students can take the chance as it aligns with the 15th Five-Year Plan.

“For example, the person we invited from the Hengqin government mentioned that with support from DSEDJ and Hengqin, students were given around MOP10,000 for internship experience in the Hengqin area, along with accommodation, etc.,” the vice-rector said.

She added, “Because of the rapid developments – especially with China’s next five-year plans and the national framework – I think this is really important for students. Besides choosing Macau, the Greater Bay Area can be the future market.”

The ‘funnel effect’

Bachelor students, speaking to the Times on the sidelines, described a challenging job market where a bachelor’s degree no longer guarantees employment, citing intense competition, AI-driven contraction, and additional barriers for non-local students seeking part-time work or internships.

A business administration bachelor’s student in his second year, Adam Carino, has been looking for potential internships that are related to his course but has been told that having a bachelor’s degree does not guarantee a job.

“From what I’ve been hearing, the market has become more challenging. A bachelor’s degree no longer secures a job, so we’re looking around for internship positions that specialize in our field,” Carino stated.

When asked if he has succeeded in securing any interviews, some companies informed him that they have not made a final decision yet. For the time being, Carino has been working part-time as a server and barista at a café.

Speaking about his expectations of the job market by the time he graduates, he sees it becoming more challenging. “It would get worse because AI is rapidly improving by the day. So, I think the market will become more limited in size, making it harder for us.”

Another bachelor student, Joshua Añover, in his third year of communication and media, views the job market similarly, noting high competition: “While hiring rates may be stable, intense competition from a high volume of applicants creates a “funnel” effect, making job placement difficult – which makes me focus early on portfolios and networking.”

Añover, a non-resident, says he is already nervous about the lack of choices he might have as he approaches his fourth year in university, noting that: “Once I get into an internship, I’ll hope to be hired immediately – that is my only goal. But I should also consider a plan B.”

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