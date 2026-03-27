Easter and Ching Ming holidays lift short-haul travel from mainland

The city’s travel sector is seeing a marked increase in short-haul tours from mainland China during the combined Easter and Ching Ming holidays, while long-haul demand remains subdued amid geopolitical uncertainty and rising aviation fuel costs.

Industry sources note that overall travel sentiment is broadly in line with last year, but heightened tension in the Middle East has depressed bookings to Europe and other long-haul destinations.

Many European flights transit through the region, and airfares have nearly doubled in recent weeks, prompting residents to limit non-essential overseas travel.

Domestic short-haul tours, by contrast, have grown approximately 10% year on year, with destinations including Wuhan in Hubei for cherry blossom viewing, as well as neighboring provinces such as Jiangxi and Guangxi.

According to a Macao Daily News report, market analysts attribute the surge to both convenient transport links and intensified provincial marketing campaigns spotlighting new attractions and experiential offerings. Despite modest increases in airfare and fuel surcharges, overall package costs have remained largely stable due to early bookings.

Travel to Northeast and Southeast Asia, particularly Japan and South Korea, remains steady, supported by favorable exchange rates and seasonal tourism incentives such as cherry blossom festivals. Agencies report that volumes are comparable to the previous year.

Meanwhile, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, recently noted that the bureau has noticed a lot of fluctuation in airfares lately, especially for flights to Europe, describing prices as “high.”

She noted that Asian travelers may shift toward shorter regional trips within the Greater Bay Area, as long-haul journeys become pricier and unpredictable, reiterating that conflicts in the Middle East and airspace restrictions have driven up costs and limited options for medium- and long-haul routes, affecting European visitors the most.

MIA offers 50% discount on parking for Easter



The Macau International Airport (MIA) is offering a 50% discount on parking at the venue during the Easter holidays. Travellers can enjoy this special rate for up to five consecutive days, from April 1 to 12. The parking offer is valid at both the MIA South and North Parking Lots. To redeem the offer, travellers must both embark and disembark at MIA. Passengers returning to MIA are required to present valid travel identification and the original copies of both their departure and return boarding passes at the Shroff Office.

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