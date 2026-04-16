Foreign reserves edge down in March

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) said the SAR’s foreign exchange reserves stood at MOP242.2 billion at end-March 2026, based on preliminary estimates. This represents a 0.5% decrease from the revised MOP243.5 billion recorded in the previous month. The reserves were equivalent to 10 times the currency in circulation and 87.6% of Macao pataca M2 at end-February 2026, the AMCM noted. Meanwhile, the trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.89 points month-on-month to 100.3 in March, but fell 4.85 points year-on-year.

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