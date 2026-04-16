Macau to set up task force for Hengqin pre-clearance air cargo hub

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai chaired the fourth meeting of the leading group for the Development of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where officials agreed to establish a dedicated task force to advance aviation cargo handling operations at the Macau International Airport Hengqin pre-clearance cargo station.

The new working group will be jointly formed by relevant Macau and Hengqin departments to develop implementation mechanisms and accelerate construction of the facility, in line with central government policies supporting integrated development of international aviation logistics between Macau and Hengqin.

The meeting also discussed plans for the development of the “Pearl River West International Aviation Hub (Port).”

Sam said the Hengqin pre-clearance cargo station is a key project for Macau to align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and integrate into broader national development strategies. He described it as an “essential task” for the SAR.

He instructed authorities to improve the working mechanisms of the special task force, stressing that all departments of the government should participate and coordinate to ensure smooth implementation of the project and related policy measures.

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