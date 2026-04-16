Sam Hou Fai stresses national security as ‘ongoing mission with no end point’

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests remains the “highest tenet of the ‘One country, two systems’” and the foundation for the city’s long-term stability and socio-economic development.

He was speaking at the 2026 Opening Ceremony of the National Security Education Series Activities and the Award Presentation Ceremony of an essay and short video competition held yesterday.

Describing national security education as a “systematic and long-term endeavor,” Sam said Macau and the Liaison Office have co-hosted related activities for nine consecutive years. This year’s theme is “Coordinating Development and Security: Safeguarding the New Journey of the 15th Five-Year Plan.”

He noted a series of events, including lectures, film screenings, exhibitions, drone displays and competitions themed around artificial intelligence and national security.

He said these initiatives aim to create a sustained public atmosphere where “Every Day is April 15.”

Sam said Macau has continued to strengthen its legal and institutional framework for national security, noting that new laws and supporting regulations came into effect in March this year. He said these measures provide a stronger legal basis and enforcement capacity for safeguarding national security.

He added that Macau will “continue to expand the patriotic and Macau-loving forces” and strengthen coordination across government institutions and society in addressing security risks.

Warning that global changes are accelerating, Sam said, “We are not living in a peaceful world, but in a peaceful country […] and stability is hard-won. Safeguarding national security is an ongoing mission with no end point.”

He outlined three priorities: improving risk awareness and preparedness, advancing high-level security governance, and ensuring that security and development progress together. He stressed the need to deepen Macau-Hengqin integration and promote economic diversification.

“All policy areas of the government must fulfil their duties with a higher degree of political awareness, a sense of the broader picture, and a spirit of serving duty with obedience, while solidifying responsibilities, taking initiative, and continuously modernizing the MSAR’s systems and capabilities for safeguarding national security,” he said.

The city’s top official said national security is “closely tied to the fate of every individual,” adding that “in safeguarding it, there should be no bystanders but only guardians.”

He concluded that Macau will fully align with the national development plan and continue improving its legal and governance systems to ensure that high-level security supports the long-term success of ‘One country, two systems.’

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