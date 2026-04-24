Gov’t secures 43 trade deals in Spain mission

Macau’s first economic and trade mission to Spain has resulted in 43 cooperation agreements and 104 business matching sessions during a one-day conference in Madrid.

The “Macau-Spain Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference,” held on April 22 local time, brought together about 170 government and business representatives from mainland China, Spain, Macau, and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Central to the conference was the positioning of Macau as a “precise connector” between China and the Spanish-speaking world. While the city has traditionally been associated with its Portuguese heritage, the Madrid mission reflected an effort to expand its bridging role to include Spain and broader Spanish-speaking markets.

The conference was organized by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Spanish Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from both sides held discussions on industry matchmaking and regional economic strengths.

Discussions focused on expanding Macau-Hengqin services to Spanish-speaking markets and broadening economic and trade cooperation between China and those countries.

The 43 agreements involved entities from Mainland China, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Macau, covering sectors including high-tech, healthcare, trade, culture and tourism, convention and exhibition industries, cross-border investment, and legal professional services.

A Spanish business representative at the event expressed interest in China’s artificial intelligence sector and held initial face-to-face discussions with a Macau technology company, describing the meeting as a potential starting point for cooperation.

In addition to the conference, a delegation of around 120 participants attended a Macau SAR Government reception later that day.

During the reception, IPIM signed memoranda of understanding with the Spanish Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Spanish Chinese Commercial Federation, establishing a framework for closer trade cooperation.

A representative from the Macau Live Streaming Association also presented industry trends and digital transformation opportunities, highlighting potential areas for business expansion.

The mission emphasized Macau’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Spanish-speaking economies, aiming to support overseas expansion and create additional international cooperation opportunities.

The delegation is scheduled to depart Madrid today (local time) and return to Macau.

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