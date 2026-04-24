Beijing talks highlight Macau diversification push

The director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Xia Baolong, met in Beijing on Wednesday with a delegation led by the president of the Macau Legislative Assembly, André Cheong. According to a report on the office’s website, discussions during the meeting focused on Macau’s proactive alignment with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the promotion of the city’s appropriate economic diversification.

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