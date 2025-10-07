Gov’t to integrate flood prevention measures into LRT West Line project, assures Raymond Tam

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam has confirmed that the government will integrate flood prevention measures, peripheral roads, remediation works, and landscape greening into the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) West Line project.

The move responds to public demands for the swift completion of the Inner Harbour flood prevention plan and aims to ensure the new LRT line addresses both transport needs and resilience against flooding.

“The Special Administrative Region (SAR) government is currently planning to expand the LRT network. In developing the West Line, considerations will include flood control embankments, outer ring roads, Inner Harbour revitalization, and landscape greening,” Tam stated during the SAR government’s National Day reception last week.

He also noted that authorities are reviewing options between floodgates and flood barriers, conducting relevant research and analysis, with updates to be provided in due course.

Regarding LRT expansion plans, the Secretary indicated the West Line is preliminarily proposed to extend from Qingmao Station to Fai Chi Kei, traversing the Inner Harbour to A-Ma Temple.

Currently, Macau’s LRT network comprises the Taipa Line, Seac Pai Van Line, and Hengqin Line, with 13, two, and two stations, respectively.

The East Line, under construction, will feature six stations running from Taipa Ferry Terminal through the artificial island of Zone E to Zone A, Pérola Oriental area, and the Border Gate, with detailed studies underway for its extension to Qingmao Checkpoint.

In April, Tam mentioned in the Legislative Assembly (AL) that plans are underway to develop the city’s LRT project into a circular network, focusing on the West Line and an artificial island branch line.

The proposed West Line would extend from Qingmao Station to Fai Chi Kei, proceeding through the Inner Harbour to A-Ma Temple. Another line is planned to run from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge checkpoint through Eastern District 2.

According to the planning zones announced by the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU), the Eastern District encompasses the reclamation area in Areia Preta, Mong Ha, the reservoir area, and Zone A.

This route would enter from the Outer Harbour, proceed to the Nam Van and Sai Van areas, and terminate at A-Ma Temple, effectively encircling Macau. The Western Line is expected to involve a greater proportion of underground construction.

When asked by the media about the progress of an “eco-island” off the coast of Hac Sa, intended as an offshore landfill to ease the saturation of existing construction waste sites, Tam highlighted recent advancements in waste management.

He noted that the completion of the third-phase expansion of the waste incineration plant has increased its capacity to process 3,000 tons of domestic waste daily.

“This enhancement significantly boosts solid waste treatment capacity, adequately addressing waste growth demands for the next 30 years,” he affirmed.

Regarding construction waste, he noted that various treatment methods are currently being utilized, including sorting materials for use as fill in airport expansion projects and Zone D reclamation efforts.

Tam also mentioned that, in the future, incinerator bottom ash from the plant could be recycled into non-fired bricks, emphasizing that no effective method for handling construction waste will be overlooked.

Like this: Like Loading...