Hengqin launches elite talent policy drive for GBA growth

In a bid to build a Greater Bay Area talent hub, Hengqin announced subsidies Monday totaling millions for skilled workers and R&D platforms for seamless “Macau + Hengqin” collaboration.

The Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin (ECDH) — one of nine administrative bodies under the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin — unveiled its “Several Measures to Support High-Quality Talent Development in the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone” during a press conference Monday.

The measures, effective from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2029, target enterprises and institutions operating within the zone while excluding party and government organs and certain state-owned enterprise leaders.

Officials emphasized the policy’s alignment with Macau’s talent systems to foster collaborative growth. High-end and outstanding talents introduced by Macau who meet criteria can seek recognition as high-level talent in the zone, qualifying for subsidies up to RMB8 million. This subsidy links directly to Macau’s Science and Technology Development Fund’s Funding Scheme of Macao for Science and Technology R&D Talent.

Nie Xinping, Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, affirmed that the committee would “adhere to goal-oriented, problem-oriented, and result-oriented approaches to ensure that policies are implemented effectively and that the benefits of talent policies are fully released.”

For Macau youth that qualify, measures will provide living allowances equivalent to academic talent subsidies for those working or starting businesses in the zone or Shenzhen-Hong Kong area. Meanwhile, professionals in finance, accounting, taxation, law and healthcare receive cross-border practice subsidies.

Macau residents working 90 days or more annually in Hengqin can also apply for zone talent benefits.

Across talent categories, young Macau talents receive subsidies over three years: doctorates or associate senior titles get RMB270,000 total, including RMB180,000 living allowance and a RMB90,000 housing allowance.

Industry youth in sectors like integrated circuits, biomedicine, AI and medical sciences can enjoy 30% tuition subsidies up to RMB150,000 for doctoral studies at Macau or Zhuhai’s “Double First-Class” universities. High-level talents with five-plus years in the zone and annual taxable income of at least RMB600,000 can access housing subsidies over three years.

Innovation receives robust backing; employers gain incentives.

According to ECDH, cross-border platforms such as R&D centers or incubation bases established in Macau or overseas to serve the zone earn up to RMB3 million in construction subsidies. Meanwhile, scientific workstations receive one-time payouts of up to RMB2 million for domestic academician stations, and lesser amounts for branches and bases.

For high-level overseas talent, up to RMB10 million is available per project, according to ECDH.

Macau Talent Scheme draws 300 applications in phase 3

The third phase of Macau’s Talent Introduction Scheme has drawn approximately 300 applications, thanks to higher points for international and Portuguese-speaking country talent alongside new task forces for promotion and services, Kong Chi Meng, secretary-general of the Macau Talent Development Committee, said Monday.

Kong, also director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), highlighted at the press conference that the program now awards more points to international talent with experience in industries aligning with Macau’s priorities, as well as professionals from Portuguese-speaking countries.

He said the third phase aims to create “more favorable conditions to attract high-quality international personnel” and explore “more open and attractive talent policies to retain talent in Macau.”

“When we promote Macau’s talent policy in the future, we will use Hengqin’s policy together to attract different talents. It can also supplement Macau’s single industry or some of our local restrictions. We can take advantage of the advantages of both Hengqin and Macau,” Kong remarked.

In recent years, Macau and Hengqin have been ramping up joint attraction drives and talent services to build a Greater Bay Area “reservoir” for high-quality enterprises, tech projects and experts. Since 2023, Macau has rolled out three phases of the Talent Introduction Scheme, fielding over 2,000 applications and successfully onboarding more than 900 talents.

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