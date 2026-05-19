Inclusivity carnival opening draws 300 participants

An inclusivity carnival opened yesterday at MGM Cotai, drawing about 300 participants as part of the INCLUSION Conference & Festival – a weeklong program focused on disability, neurodiversity, and inclusive communities.

Held under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Cultivating Connection, Innovation and Belonging,” the inclusion event brings together community groups, academics, students, and people with disabilities from Macau and abroad.

Organizers said the conference aims to promote the exchange of research and best practices on autism and intellectual disabilities, raise awareness, and support individuals in building skills and self-esteem in inclusive environments.

Sessions address gaps in public discussion, including how neurodivergent individuals form relationships, manage mental health, and participate in the workforce. Programming also highlights non-verbal communication through art, music, and sport.

Speakers include educators, clinicians, and advocates from Asia, Europe, and the United States, covering topics such as inclusive education, neuroscience, and community-based support.

The program also features the Macau Golf Masters, an international inclusive tournament with 201 participants from more than 20 countries and regions.

The conference continues today at the School of the Nations.

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