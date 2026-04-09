Kindergarten admission list released for new academic year

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) released the list of students admitted to kindergarten under the central registration system for first-time preschool enrollment yesterday. It noted that over 90% of nearly 3,700 applicants secured regular spots for the 2026/27 academic year. Parents must confirm enrollment for one preferred school on the bureau’s website from today through April 10, or risk losing their spot. After confirming online, parents are required to visit the school by April 15 with the initial enrollment QR code and documents to finalize registration. Waitlist admissions begin April 11. DSEDJ assured parents that “there are sufficient K1 school places in Macau for the 2026/2027 academic year.”

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