Highly Anticipated Seafood Collaboration 

This month, Lobster Bar and Grill at Island Shangri-La welcomes Bangkok’s cult Parisian neo-bistro iODE for its first-ever international collaboration, marking the restaurant’s debut in Hong Kong.

Taking place on 22 and 23 April for two dinners only, this exclusive 6-course collaboration dinner menu brings together the refined brasserie sensibility of Lobster Bar with iODE’s inventive, seafood-driven French cuisine, promising a bold and expressive dining experience shaped by two distinct culinary perspectives. Helmed by Franck Le Bayon and Victor Baudu, a Parisian chef in Bangkok’s Sathorn district, iODE has built a loyal following for its contemporary approach to French cooking – one that blends classical technique with unexpected flavour combinations, premium imported seafood, and an energetic, open-kitchen dining style. For this collaboration, iODE presents a menu that captures its signature “twisted” take on French cuisine while engaging in dialogue with Lobster Bar’s ingredient-led, modern European cooking.

The evening begins with a series of collaborative bites, including Padron Pepper Skewers with onion salsa and green oil, alongside a playful Prawn Toast paired with tom yum mayo and coriander.

From there, iODE showcases its finesse with dishes such as Dry-Aged Seabream Sashimi with yuzu kosho and pink peppercorn, as well as a richly indulgent Bone Marrow with uni and yellow wine sabayon. A standout Langoustine course, paired with entrecôte sauce, bisque, and fennel salad, highlights the restaurant’s strength in elevating premium seafood through layered, deeply savoury compositions.

Lobster Bar responds with dishes that reflect its signature style, such as Lobster with beetroot, horseradish and dill, and a locally inspired Grilled Turbot “Typhoon Shelter” with celtuce and broccolini, anchoring the menu firmly in Hong Kong while complementing iODE’s more avant-garde expressions.

The menu continues with iODE’s Pigeon Pithivier with foie gras, a classic French centrepiece reimagined with precision and richness, before concluding on a lighter note with Lobster Bar’s Rhubarb and Strawberry dessert featuring hibiscus granita, meringue, and elderflower cream.

This collaboration reflects Lobster Bar and Grill’s continued commitment to showcasing dynamic culinary talent from across the region, offering guests rare access to international concepts and chefs in an intimate, one-off format. With only two dinners available, the iODE collaboration is set to be a highly anticipated event for Hong Kong’s dining scene.

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