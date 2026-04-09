DSOP projects under PIDDA achieve 95% budget execution in 2025

The projects listed in the 2025 government’s Investment and Development Expenditure Plan (PIDDA) under the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) have reached a budgetary completion rate of about 95%, Macao Daily News reported, citing information from the PIDDA report.

According to the plan, last year the DSOP conducted 84 public tenders, and as of year-end, there were 55 projects under construction, 68 completed, and 27 under design and research.

In total, these works listed in the PIDDA for the year represented a budgeted investment of around MOP15 billion.

According to the report cited by Macao Daily News, which the Legislative Assembly has not yet published, authorities noted having spent MOP14.2 billion on those items by the end of the year, achieving a budgetary execution of around 95% – a figure similar to that achieved the previous year.

Despite this acknowledgment, it is not possible to verify the status of the projects, particularly the incomplete ones, to determine whether the budgetary execution aligns with actual completion rates.

Among the items listed under DSOP responsibility, public housing projects accounted for the largest share at 40.63%, followed by general infrastructure at 23.44% and Light Rapid Transit projects at 19.77%. Public buildings and minor renovation and maintenance works accounted for 15.93% and 0.23% of the total budget, respectively.

Citing the report’s conclusions, the news media noted that the report praises the bureau’s work on various projects, including Zone A of the new landfills, bridge and tunnel infrastructures, disaster-prevention and mitigation measures, slope maintenance, and government facilities, which “have been progressing steadily and effectively.”

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