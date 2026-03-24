Lawmakers back revised advertising bill

Members of the Legislative Assembly’s Second Standing Committee expressed support for the government’s updated draft of the advertising bill, calling it more comprehensive and refined. Committee chair Ip Sio kai said the revisions clarify that regulations cover both online and offline ads, assign responsibility to internet platforms, and differentiate rules for local and non-local real estate advertising. The bill also refines definitions for endorsements and live marketing, and proposes liability insurance for certain advertising installations.

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