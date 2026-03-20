This Spring, One Michelin-starred Ning Bo restaurant Yong Fu Hong Kong welcomes the arrival of spring with the debut of its new Set Lunch and Dinner Menus. Crafted by Ning Bo native Executive Chef Liu Zhen, the seasonal menus celebrate the delicate freshness and vibrant flavours of spring while remaining deeply rooted in the refined culinary traditions of Ningbo cuisine.

Since opening in 2019 as the first outpost of Shanghai’s original Michelin-starred institution, Yong Fu Hong Kong has established itself as the city’s leading destination for elevated Ningbo gastronomy. This spring, Chef Liu highlights the season’s lighter textures and bright flavours through a menu that emphasises fresh seafood, young greens, and time-honoured cuisine.

Spring Set Lunch Menu begins with a choice of appetisers showcasing the balance of freshness and subtle seasoning characteristic of Ningbo cuisine. Guests may choose between dishes such as soy-marinated goose wing or chilled mantis shrimps, alongside refreshing vegetable selections including Indian aster with dried bean curd salad or braised bamboo shoots prepared Ningbo style.

The meal continues with a comforting soup course, featuring options like supreme baby oyster soup or a nourishing fish maw and mustard greens thick soup, highlighting seasonal greens that signal the arrival of spring.

A crisp fried course follows, with selections such as shepherd’s purse spring roll, a nod to one of spring’s most beloved wild vegetables in Chinese cuisine, or crispy chicken wings stuffed with taro paste, delivering a balance of texture and savoury richness.

The seafood course highlights the bounty of coastal Ningbo cuisine, with choices including steamed grey mullet with fermented wine wheat gluten or stir-fried squid with chili and garlic, both designed to showcase the natural sweetness of fresh seafood.

Guests may then enjoy a flavourful stir-fried dish such as pork intestines with white chili and preserved vegetables, or brown beech mushrooms with minced meat sauce and seasonal greens, before a seasonal vegetable course refreshes the palate.

The lunch concludes with a selection of comforting Ningbo staples such as handmade scallion flower buns, homemade noodles with Bombay duck and preserved cabbage, or fried rice with beef and pickled bamboo shoots, finishing with the classic Ningbo sesame glutinous rice dumplings, a timeless regional dessert.

For the evening experience, dinner begins with a curated assortment of appetisers including chilled Changji razor clams with garlic and red chili oil, poached salted goose, mashed broad beans with pickled mustard greens, and Indian aster with dried bean curd enhanced with black truffle, presenting a harmonious balance of briny seafood, delicate meats, and fresh spring vegetables.

Diners may then select from two nourishing soups: a fish maw and yellow croaker soup with spring greens, prized for its silky texture and marine sweetness, or a double-boiled Muscovy duck soup with stone olive and pearl meat, slow simmered for restorative richness.

A creative fried course follows with crispy Bombay duck mini rice burger, offering a playful interpretation of traditional flavours. The seafood course presents steamed grey mullet with pickled mustard tuber, reflecting Ningbo’s celebrated preserved vegetable traditions, or premium dried South African abalone braised in golden chicken broth, a luxurious delicacy prepared through meticulous slow simmering.

A comforting stir-fried main dish of braised pork knuckle with bamboo shoots and cabbage heart anchors the meal, accompanied by a seasonal vegetable course and a choice of signature staples such as chef’s homemade pork bun or handmade noodles with minced meat sauce. To conclude, guests may choose between Ningbo-style sesame glutinous rice dumplings or housemade yogurt, providing a satisfying finish to the dining experience.

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