Macau achieves robotic surgery breakthrough

Medical professionals conducted the city’s first robotic pancreatic surgery this month, successfully removing a rare insulinoma tumor while preserving the patient’s spleen. Academician Zhao Yuping’s team, supported by the Macao–Beijing collaboration and remote consultations from the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), carefully dissected over 20 splenic arteries and veins in a confined anatomical space for a spleen-sparing resection and cholecystectomy. The team performed the four-hour da Vinci procedure at São Januário Hospital. After the operation, the multidisciplinary team at Macao Union Hospital reported that the patient “was able to walk the day after surgery and recovered well.”

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