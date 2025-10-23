Macau achieves world-leading standards in green building through six IRs

The Asia Pacific Intelligent Green Building Alliance (APIGBA) Conference made its debut in Macau yesterday, with the event organizer emphasizing the city’s commitment to intelligent and green building development and recognizing that six integrated resort operators have established world-leading standards in energy conservation, emissions reduction, and smart building technologies.

The forum celebrated its fifth edition yesterday, attracting over 100 participants, including industry experts and corporate representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region. In his opening remarks, Albert Chuck, president of the fifth APIGBA and the China Green Building and Energy Saving (Macau) Association, emphasized that the forum not only showcases smart green building development in the Asia-Pacific but also provides Macau with an excellent platform to demonstrate its commitment to green and low-carbon transformation.

In subsequent media interviews, Chuck highlighted Macau’s significant achievements in green building, noting that Macau’s six integrated resort operators have invested substantial resources. He pointed out that the forum integrates experiences from mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and other regions, while also facilitating the sharing of best practices to promote technological integration and advancement across the Asia-Pacific, supporting Macau’s future development plans.

Chuck also remarked that Macau’s smart building development is currently in a “polarized state,” with the six IR operators achieving globally leading standards in energy conservation, emissions reduction, and smart building technologies. He noted that the government has incorporated green building and carbon reduction elements into its new district plans.

Aiming to leverage modern technology, Chuck envisions creating new residential and commercial buildings that minimize carbon emissions while ensuring comfortable living environments. He stated, “What we mean by smart buildings is reducing carbon emissions without compromising residents’ comfort.”

