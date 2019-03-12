Macau Inc | Chau sheds light on further Suncity expansion

Suncity Group founder Alvin Chau has stated that the group will strive to develop a comprehensive and diversified business this year, which includes opening its own resorts and expanding its global presence, as cited in the March issue of Macau Inc., which is out now.

Chau said that the group would utilize its local advantages to explore “special tourism and catering hotspots, and tailor unique travel experiences” for its customers.

He further disclosed that the group is set to launch a new smartphone app that will offer travel information, including recommended travel itineraries in Macau, Manila, Da Nang, Phnom Penh, Sydney, Melbourne and Incheon.

Meanwhile, this month’s issue of Macau Inc. also highlights the Greater Bay Area master plan, as well as the development of Henqin as a strategic center.

The issue also tackled Four Seasons’ debut of nine new hotels and resorts around the globe, along with the continued expansion of its residential portfolio.

The luxury brand continues its steady portfolio expansion with openings in new markets and the much-anticipated debut of its first-ever standalone Private Residences in London.

