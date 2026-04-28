CE secures EU, Belgian pledges on trade, tech, and economy

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai secured a series of cooperation pledges in trade, technology, and economic development during high-level meetings with European Union and Belgian officials in Geneva and Brussels, as part of his first overseas visit since taking office.

The four-day visit, spanning April 24-27, highlighted the government’s ambitions for Macau as a bridge for China-Europe ties.

Sam held talks with European Parliament Vice President Younous Omarjee, EU Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog, and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval in Belgium and Switzerland.

According to the Government Information Bureau (GCS), Sam leveraged the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to boost trade, tourism, culture, innovation, and green development.

Key meetings across Europe

In Geneva, Sam inspected the Macau Economic and Trade Office at the World Trade Organization.

In Brussels, Sam met Younous Omarjee to revive the EU-Macao Joint Commission mechanism. During the meeting, Sam expressed hope for European Parliament cooperation to deepen mutually beneficial EU ties in trade, tourism, and culture.

Omarjee, originally from Réunion, acknowledged the MSAR’s platform expansions and said he hoped China-EU relations would advance through Macau.

He added that Macau could use its cultural traits for deeper European exchanges in the arts, learning mutual strengths to enhance tourism. He urged stronger ties in innovative industries, green development, transportation, logistics, conventions, exhibitions, and finance for complementary growth.

At EU headquarters, Sam met Olof Skoog for talks on economic and trade partnerships and high-tech synergies, according to GCS. The Macau CE said the MSAR anticipates EU alignment in innovation, green development, and industry-academia-research collaboration for China-EU gains amid high-level opening-up.

Skoog welcomed the delegation, noting shared history and Macau’s status as the EU’s second-largest trade partner and third for FDI.

Sam stressed Macau-EU ties since the 1990s, including the 1992 Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and said he hoped to resume Joint Committee meetings with EU support.

Sam outlined major projects, such as the Macau Technology Research Industrial Park to attract foreign institutions and a guidance fund for key sectors. He also invited European participation in the Macau International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone.

In addition, Sam sought EU backing for economic and cultural exchanges, innovation, green initiatives, and Portuguese/English/French talent cultivation.

Skoog acknowledged potential in technology, green sectors, education, culture, and tourism.

Logistics, trade and economy

To exchange views on the economy, trade, logistics, and biomedicine, Sam met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval.

During the engagement, Sam highlighted Macau’s open air cargo market and Pearl River West international hub plans, proposing Belgium-Macau freight routes.

Clarinval praised Macau relations, highlighting the stability of ‘One country, two systems.’

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister noted Belgian firms’ global strengths in aviation, logistics, food, and biomedicine, urging deeper trade and project cooperation. Sam said Belgium’s leadership in food processing and biomedicine could leverage Macau for mainland ties and joint development.

Clarinval congratulated Sam on the success of his visit and expressed interest in a future Macau trip.

Like this: Like Loading...