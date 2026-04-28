Macau signals bid for mainland Chinese student market as Hong Kong, Singapore loom as rivals

Macau is signaling it wants to compete with Hong Kong, Singapore, and Western countries for Chinese students seeking cross-border education, as the city’s education authority led seven local universities on a promotional tour to Shanghai last week.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) organized the delegation to participate in the 31st China International Education Exhibition Tour (CIEET2026) from April 15 to 17, marking a coordinated push to build the “Study in Macau” brand.

During the exhibition, Macau’s higher education institutions presented their academic strengths and latest developments to students and parents in Shanghai.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the delegation visited the Shanghai Municipal Educational Examinations Authority to exchange insights on talent cultivation models and admissions processes, signaling an effort to deepen regional coordination with mainland education officials.

The DSEDJ said it is continuing to advance Shanghai-Macau collaboration in higher education through projects spanning talent development, teacher exchanges, study platform construction, and inter-institutional partnerships.

The bureau added that it will continue organizing Macau’s higher education institutions to participate in regional and international exchange activities. The stated goals include supporting the internationalization of the higher education sector, attracting more high-caliber students to the city, and promoting the integrated development of education, technology, and talent.

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