Melco supports growth through Whole Person Development

Creating an environment where colleagues feel empowered to actively develop new skills is vital to individual and business success. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s expanding range of people-centric resources supports colleagues’ holistic growth across their current roles and upcoming career pathways, preparing employees for the future of global luxury hospitality whilst supporting personal wellbeing.

In recognition of Melco’s commitment to establishing and maintaining a positive work environment and culture for colleagues, the Company was recently honored as a winner of the “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Hong Kong 2026” and “HR Asia People Transformation” awards. The dual achievement highlights the Company’s dedication to creating a workplace that promotes both professional advancement and colleague wellbeing.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are deeply honored to receive these distinctions from HR Asia. Our Colleagues are our greatest asset. Being named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for’ reflects our commitment to creating a culture of excellence and being an employer of choice. Furthermore, the ‘People Transformation Award’ underscores our belief in the importance of lifelong learning. Through various programs driven by our Whole Person Development philosophy, we remain dedicated to equipping our Colleagues with the tools needed to thrive in our ever-evolving industry.”

Melco’s systematic approach to talent growth is implemented through its comprehensive Whole Person Development philosophy. Through innovative programs, Melco provides colleagues with an array of multi-level learning opportunities to enhance their professional skills and encourage lifelong learning, helping them establish successful careers.

Health and wellness initiatives

To support colleagues’ health, wellbeing and fitness goals, Melco’s REACH! Program was launched in 2022 to promote exercise and participation in community sports. The program offers physical and mental health benefits, fostering camaraderie and belonging, while supporting overall wellbeing.

In 2025, colleague engagement in the Melco REACH! Program rose by 75%, with more than 3,000 employees participating in activities designed to promote wellbeing and connection, including fitness and movement sessions, community sports and traditional health programs, such as yoga and traditional Chinese medicine.

Since its launch, the program has seen more than 13,300 colleague participations, including that of 870 sporting team representatives and over 40 elite sports players, provided more than 2,250 hours of training to sporting team members and 835 fitness training sessions, and supported members in over 110 competitions through which nearly 200 awards were won.

The program continues to support colleagues taking part in a wide range of sporting activities and competitions of various levels, including the World Kung Fu Championships, National Games for Persons with Disabilities & Special Olympic Games, Macao International Dragon Boat Races, Macau International Marathon, AIDA Macau Freediving Pool Mini Competition, Vibrant Community – Macao Competitive Obstacle Challenge, and a variation of industry badminton, basketball, table tennis, bowling and darts competitions.

Melco’s in-house Learning Academy also offered a series of lifestyle programs including parenting seminars and sport activities. In 2025, over 6,900 participants were engaged in 4,205 hours of lifestyle sessions.

Furthermore, since 2021, Melco has been collaborating with the Women’s General Association of Macau to deliver the Feel Better Mental Wellness Program, supporting colleagues, family members, friends and community participants through counseling and seminars that take place twice a month. Each year, 600 individual counseling sessions are offered to colleagues and their families.

Youth talent development for the community

Ensuring its talent development initiatives extend to the broader local community, Melco also actively fosters university-enterprise exchange platforms to help nurture young professionals for Macau’s cultural and tourism industry. Earlier, the Company co-organised a dedicated exchange event with Macao University of Tourism (UTM) under the theme “Meet the Melco CEO – Mr. Lawrence Ho”, engaging with more than 200 faculty members and students on topics including cultural and tourism industry trends, talent development and youth career planning.

During the event, Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Melco’s Chairman and CEO, outlined Melco’s growth, business range, and core brand strengths. Afterwards, Mr. Lawrence Ho and UTM Rector Dr. Fanny Vong discussed industry trends and the development of high-quality talent, while students participated in lively interactions. The event also featured industry engagement sessions, recruitment booths, and on-site interviews to help connect students with job opportunities at Melco.

Like this: Like Loading…