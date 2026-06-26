Three colleagues arrested for failing to report found phone

Three individuals – one local resident and two non-resident workers – have been arrested for failing to report found property after allegedly keeping a mobile phone they had discovered.

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) said the suspects were intercepted and detained on June 22, with the case referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further proceedings.

The group includes a man in his sixties who works as a driver and two male non-resident workers in their forties and fifties.

On June 11, a non-resident worker reported to police that he had left his mobile phone, valued at MOP12,000, on the ground outside a shop on Avenida do Cavaleiro while resting and later forgot to retrieve it. When he returned, the phone was missing.

Following investigations, police arrested two suspects on Avenida da Porta do Cerco and later detained the third at a residential unit in the ZAPE district.

Police said the three admitted they found the phone, agreed to keep it, and intended to sell it and share the proceeds. The device was later recovered from a building on Rua de Xangai where the suspects worked.

Like this: Like Loading…