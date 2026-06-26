The 13 reopens as it bets on a golden comeback

The former The 13 Hotel has been rebranded as The 13 Palace as it prepares for a return to the city’s hospitality market, marking a new chapter for the long-troubled luxury development after years overshadowed by controversy and financial setbacks.

The 13 Palace has officially been recognized under its new name by the Macao Government Tourism Office following its acquisition last year for approximately HKD600 million (USD76 million) – a mere fraction of its staggering USD1.4 billion initial development cost.

The relaunch also signals a sharp pivot from the troubled legacy of the original luxury complex toward a measured, contemporary hospitality model.

Under new ownership linked to the family of Rio Hotel Macau chairman Loi Keong Kuong, the building’s once-iconic red façade has been replaced with a revamped gold exterior.

While the strategic shift is well underway, room reservations remain pending as the hotel prepares for its official market comeback. “Luxury today is no longer defined simply by extravagance,” said Jack Loi, executive director of The 13 Palace, told the Times.

“It is about privacy, generous space, genuine hospitality and memorable experiences.”

The hotel retains its Baroque-style interiors designed by Peter Marino and offers 199 villa-style suites ranging from about 2,000 to 10,000 square feet, each with private elevator access. New additions include multiple dining outlets and a vertical green wall spanning from the fifth to the 20th floor, covering nearly 3,000 square meters.

Loi said the focus will be on accommodation supported by dining, private events and curated experiences, rather than attempting to replicate the excesses of the past. “The true value of a hotel should not be measured by how much has been invested,” he said, “but by the experiences guests enjoy and whether they choose to return.”

The 22-story property near Seac Pai Van Park was originally conceived by flamboyant Hong Kong entrepreneur Stephen Hung at the height of Macau’s VIP gaming boom.

Hung’s plan, at that time, centered on attracting ultra-wealthy gamblers with 66 proposed VIP gaming tables, which were never secured regulatory approval, leaving the project without its core revenue engine.

Strategy reset, facing market realities

Hung’s original approach, marked by heavy spending and dependence on gaming approvals that never came, left the project vulnerable from the outset. When the hotel opened in 2018, many rooms were unfinished, and without gaming operations, the business model quickly unraveled.

Operations were suspended in 2020, and parent company South Shore Holdings later declared bankruptcy.

The property also faces structural challenges, including its location in Coloane, away from the integrated resorts that dominate the Cotai Strip. Industry observers say the repositioning effort will need to overcome both legacy perceptions and current market conditions.

Ben Lee, managing partner of IGamiX Management & Consulting, said the property’s prospects as a stand-alone luxury hotel are limited.

“It was a fantasy palace dreamt of in a time when the VIP market was abundant and the money was virtually free flowing,” Lee said. “Now the most apt description is probably ‘wrong product, wrong place, wrong time.’”

He added that the property’s best chance may lie in a broader repositioning. “Maybe if they downgrade the value proposition to ‘Dream palace for families,’ given the nearby panda park, they might succeed with that segment,” Lee said.

Lee also pointed to wider pressure on Macau’s hospitality market. He indicated that the Grand Lisboa Palace is still trying to establish itself at the top end, while Lisboeta has struggled to attract the mid-level family segment, making it difficult for The 13 Palace to find a clear niche.

The hotel is scheduled to soft open on Saturday, June 27.

Whether the revamped property can translate its distinctive design and revised strategy into sustained commercial success remains uncertain.

Even so, the reopening will serve as a closely watched test of how legacy ultra-luxury developments adapt to the changing Macau market.

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